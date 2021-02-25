Shares

FIFA, in partnership with the African Union, will launch a schools football competition following a meeting in Kinshasa, DRC. The meeting was held between FIFA President Gianni Infantino and the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Félix Tshisekedi, who is also the current Chairperson of the African Union (AU).

The two Presidents met at the Palais de la Nation in the DRC’s capital to further their productive talks of the previous days. Central to their discussion was the need to use the power of football to improve lives and to harness the possibilities it offers, to instill positive value in the youth.

The duo agreed to use the framework of the existing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the African Union, FIFA and CAF. The MoU aimed to organize a schools football competition across Africa, which will kick off in the DRC. To initiate the project, a protocol was signed between FIFA and the Ministry of Sports and Leisure of the DRC.

“President Tshisekedi is passionate about football, and I’m delighted that we can work together to give hope to all children across Africa thanks to football. Together, FIFA, AU, CAF and our member associations will develop competitions and training for the youth through football, because football is more than a sport, it is a school of life. With this schools championship we plan to make these values, which are already strong in Africa, even stronger,” said Gianni Infantino, FIFA President, at the conclusion of the meeting.

The FIFA President also visited the offices of the Congo DR Football Association (FECOFA). He met with FECOFA President Constant Omari, the FECOFA executive committee, and several representatives of the football community of Congo DR.