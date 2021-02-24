Shares

Huawei in partnership with the ICT Authority of Kenya has launched a program to offer training to 377 studentsunder the Presidential Digital Talent Program (PDTP) .

The five-week virtual training has kicked off and will provide digital training courses on Networking, Cloud and Artificial Intelligence. Under the program, 246 trainees’ will take the Networking course while 131 students will take the Cloud and Artificial Intelligence Courses.

Huawei remains committed to forging partnerships that seek to empower and educate the next generation. This has been achieved by developing and providing digital skills training programs focusing on scaling up skill development. The training focuses on advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, the Internet of Things and basic digital literacy under the Huawei Digitruck program.

The ICT Authority has prioritized ICT skill development among youth to cater to the ever-growing demand for competent ICT specialists and engineers. This will ensure that they can compete equally with counterparts from across the globe, whilst taking advantage of the ever-increasing opportunities presented.

The training will be conducted by certified Huawei trainers, with the students having access to training resources, including Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) and e-Labs. Trainees who will complete the training successfully will receive HCIA Datacom, HCIA- Cloud Computing and AI certifications.

Since 2015, Huawei has been supporting the Presidential Digital Talent Program providing private sector internships, mentorship and training in addition to the annual innovation awards. To date, over 1000 trainees have received training and certifications. In 2018, the PDTP Huawei Training was conducted at Zetech University and in 2019 at Kenyatta University, courtesy of the Huawei ICT Academy Program.

During the launch, Fiona Pan, Huawei’s Deputy CEO Public Affairs said, “Huawei will continue to support local ICT talent development initiatives. Investing in Kenya’s digital skills training is not only part of our Corporate Social Responsibility but is also our duty as an organization to work together with government and other stakeholders to address the digital skills gap,”