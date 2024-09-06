Shares

The ICT Authority has signed an MoU with the Kenya Network Information Center (KeNIC) to enhance the adoption of ICT standards and enhance the use of .ke domains. The partnership will also facilitate knowledge and skills transfer as the country’s digital economy continues to grow.

The three-year collaboration comes as the two organizations put in strategies to foster public trust in government digital initiatives. This is while leveraging the expertise and resources of both organizations to achieve their objective of a digitally transformed country.

Part of the MoU obligations requires KeNIC to promote the awareness on the importance and benefits of using .go.ke email addresses and domains. On the other hand, the ICT Authority will promote the adoption of .go.ke email use in Government Ministries and State Corporations to increase uptake and compliance.

Under the MoU, KeNIC will also offer the ICT Authority technical staff training on the Domain Name System (DNS) ecosystem and Domain Name System Security (DNSSEC). The partnership will further focus on enhancing digital skills and literacy among public sector employees as well as citizens through joint training programs and awareness campaigns.

KeNIC manages the .ke domains on behalf of all Kenyans and work every day to build a trusted internet for Kenyans. Their main domain extensions are .co.ke, .or.ke, .ne.ke, .go.ke, .me.ke, .mobi.ke, .info.ke, .sc.ke, and .ac.ke.

Speaking during the partnership announcement event, ICT Authority CEO Stanley Kamanguya said, “This MoU will help us address some of the strategic issues that we are facing as we walk in the era of digital transformation. There are two key things which we shall be looking to carry out under this MoU which includes skilling and reskilling of our staff. We shall also be looking how we address the issue of digital governance. We believe we can then work together with Kenic to realise this.”

On his part, Andrew Lewela, the CEO of KeNIC, echoed these sentiments stating, “This partnership is just the beginning of bringing more value to our people. For example, the government, through it’s digital agenda, is bringing more entrepreneurs into the markets through projects like the public WiFi. We can offer more value to them by giving them an online identity of .ke domains and this MoU will bring this to reality. We are excited and the work starts today.” said Lewela.