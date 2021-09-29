Shares

ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru has appointed Dr. Kipronoh Ronoh as the new acting CEO for the ICT Authority. Dr. Ronoh has replaced Dr. Katherine Getao who has proceeded on terminal leave.

Dr. Ronoh has been the Director for Programmes and Standards at the Authority, and is behind the roll out of government National Back Bone Fibre Optic infrastructure among other critical projects.

On the other hand, Dr. Getao has been at the helm of the Authority for close to three having taken over in December 2018 replacing John Sergon who was retiring from active public service.

She is remembered for spearheading the Huduma Kenya initiative that has brought a raft of government services close to the citizens and has made public service delivery accessible and efficient.

“Dr. Ronoh has been appointed CEO on acting capacity to replace Dr. Katherine Getao who is proceeding on terminal leave,” read part of the appointment letter by the CS.

Dr. Ronoh is leading the current integration of Technology in Education in the country and has held key senior positions in the past. These include the head of MIS at the Kenya Post and Telecommunications Corporation (KPTC), Gilgil Telcoms Industries, Head of ICT and Quality Management System at Kenya Urban Roads Authority and head of ICT at Kenya Civil Aviation Authority, Deputy Head of ICT at Agricultural Finance Corporation.

He holds a PhD in Leadership and Governance, Masters’ Degree in Business Administration, Bachelor of Science Degree in Computer Science, and Leadership Certification from Harvard Leadership Excellence, Strategic Leadership Certification and Project Management Certification.

Dr. Ronoh is a member of Harvard Leadership Excellence Square, Member of Institute of Directors of Kenya and Fellow Member of Computer Society of Kenya.

He has also published a number of articles in leadership and technology and is currently a member of Community of Researchers for Global Journals for UK and USA and a Fellow Reviewer for both International Journal for Economics, Commerce and Management.