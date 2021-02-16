Shares

Bolt has raised Ksh. 19.8 billion in funding from D1 Capital Partners to enhance safety and security measures on its platform.

The funds will go into improving safety, security and quality of Bolts’ services as it continues to expand its mobility and food delivery services in Europe and Africa. This includes investments in safety features like facial recognition and artificial intelligence tools.

“Safety is one of the areas we will continue to grow and innovate for the benefit of our customers. We’re planning to launch a more innovative solution, like driver face verification and automatic trip monitoring, using machine learning to prevent potential incidents and ensure the highest quality service for our customers. We are thrilled to have the D1 Capital Partners with the support of Darsana Capital Partners join the ranks of our backers as this enables us to move faster towards serving many more people in Europe and across the world”, said Markus Villig, CEO and co-founder, Bolt.

Bolt begun safety precaution services, providing a number of ride safety features in both its rider and driver apps. This include a button, designed to let users contact emergency services quickly if needed.

The company has also ensured that its safety features are easily accessible from the app’s home screen on the platform. This is meant to improve safety and well-being of riders and drivers during a Bolt trip. Additional safety features such as Share your ETA, enable a rider to share his or her live trip details with emergency contact numbers to ensure safety throughout the lifecycle of the riders’ journey.

“Our customers deserve safe, quality and affordable rides and we work hard to meet the highest standards of our service. We are excited to make movement for our customers safer, affordable and of high quality across the country. We are focused on creating innovative and safe services that will enhance urban mobility and provide viable economic opportunities across the world”, said Ola Akinnusi, Bolt Country Manager, Kenya.

Bolt’s app now has more than 50 million users in over 40 countries across Europe and Africa.