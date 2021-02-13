Shares

The Realness Institute and Netflix have opened online applications for the Development Executive Traineeship program (DET). Development has often been a misunderstood and undervalued part of the filmmaking process in Africa, thus developing this skill is crucial to initiate more collaboration between African countries and create more authentic depictions of Africa.

The DET program will follow the schedule and structure of the Episodic Lab from 1 June until 31 August 2021. This program is aimed at film professionals with an interest of being trained as story consultants or to gain insight into the story development process, working with writers and directors in the development of their stories.

4 selected writers will receive a stipend of Ksh. 218,800 (USD 2,000) per month to dedicate 3 months to cover their living expenses as they develop their ideas.

“The biggest strength of this initiative is the living breathing journey they will embark on. Different writers work in different ways and trainees will have the opportunity to witness and learn from this with projects in active development,” said Elias Ribeiro, co-Founder and Head of Creative Studies.

Trainees will shadow and work alongside the creative producers and creative consultants as they run the Episodic Lab and be active contributors in the writers’ rooms. They will also engage with guest experts in story development and have separate sessions from the group of writers.

Qualifications for application

Development experience, as a story consultant, creative producer, commissioning editor, reader for a funding body, or a writer interested in becoming a consultant (either in Film or television) Open to holders of an African passport.

Application requirements

1 paragraph bio (max. 200 words) Curriculum Vitae Note of Motivation – How your work would benefit from participating in this program and how your personality would fit with working with writers (max. 500 words) Max. 2 professional recommendations List of projects that you have worked on as a development consultant (if applicable) You must also pay a 30 Euro Application Fee via Paypal (Wire Transfer option of R550.00 available for South African participants only). Payment will be made through the online form.

Online submissions close on the 28 February 2021, Midnight.