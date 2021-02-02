Shares

The deadline for Realness Institute’s newest program, Episodic Lab, created in partnership with Netflix, has been pushed to 8th February. The previous deadline was 31st January.

The program has received positive response from industry players online and offline. Online submissions will now close upon receiving 150 additional applications before or on the 8th of February 2021.

The Episodic Lab offers African writers from Kenya, South Africa, and Nigeria the opportunity to nurture their concepts into the series format. They will also receive feedback and pitch them with the possibility of further production with Netflix.

Selected trainees will shadow and work alongside the creative producers and creative consultants as they run the Episodic Lab and be active contributors in the writers’ rooms.

Applications will be done online on the Episodic Lab website.