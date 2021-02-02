The deadline for Realness Institute’s newest program, Episodic Lab, created in partnership with Netflix, has been pushed to 8th February. The previous deadline was 31st January.
The program has received positive response from industry players online and offline. Online submissions will now close upon receiving 150 additional applications before or on the 8th of February 2021.
The Episodic Lab offers African writers from Kenya, South Africa, and Nigeria the opportunity to nurture their concepts into the series format. They will also receive feedback and pitch them with the possibility of further production with Netflix.
Selected trainees will shadow and work alongside the creative producers and creative consultants as they run the Episodic Lab and be active contributors in the writers’ rooms.
Applications will be done online on the Episodic Lab website.
Eligibility for Episodic Lab
- Applicants must be from Kenya, South Africa or Nigeria only.
- Concept must be set in Kenya, South Africa or Nigeria.
- Writer/writing team* with either Film or Television experience *only one writer will be able to participate if selected.
- Any genre, must be fictional.
- Series Language: English and/or local language *Please note that the working language of the lab is in English and all documents must be delivered in English.
- Creators should not be committed to a producer or a director to participate in this lab.
Requirements for the online application
- 1 paragraph of your story idea.
- 1 paragraph description of the story world.
- 1 paragraph description of the tone and references for the series.
- Half page bio of writer or per writer if writing team.
- 10 words description of each main character.
- 8 times one-line episode ideas.
- Two writing samples of which you are the sole writer (10 page max.) It could be any writing but preferably a synopsis, a treatment or a short script or scenes of a long form one.
Applicants must also pay a Ksh. 3,969 (30 Euro) application Fee via Paypal. South African applicants can use a Wire Transfer option and pay 550 Rands.
Payment will be made through the online form.