If you’re in the mood for a romance fueled TV shows, Showmax is your plug. There is nothing better than a little love to keep a series interesting, exciting, and oh-so romantic. Whether you want to laugh, cry, or both, we’ve rounded up the best romantic shows that are streaming on Showmax right now.

From forbidden love to romantic dramas to sexy rom-coms with love triangles and more, these series will keep you entertained for hours, so get ready to press play. Check out the incredible love stories that are available on Showmax this Valentine’s Day.

1.Monica Season 3

This Kalasha-nominated Kenyan drama series Monica follows Brenda Wairimu (Disconnect, Subira) in the titular role of Monica, an ambitious young woman who schemes and lies her way to the top. Putting her plans in motion, she sets her eyes on the governor’s son Bob (Fidel Maithya, Selina), all while juggling another romance with her true love Mariga (Ephy Saint, Tahidi High). But can she really have it all? After all, lies and secrets can only get you so far.

Monica S3 also features Raymond Ofula (The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind, Family Meeting), Joyce Maina (Aisha, Neophobia), Sam Komora (Aziza), Rosemary Waweru (Tabasamu, Pray and Prey), and Kauthar Kang’ethe (Midlife Crisis, Machachari).

2. Pete S6

All is fair in love and war in the sixth season of the Swahili telenovela Pete. With Mbura (Leon Ongaya) ousted as chief, his younger brother Jasiri (Mutran Tamim) takes his rightful place on the throne but he soon realizes that his biggest challenge isn’t in ruling the island but in choosing between the two women in his life. On one hand, there’s the island beauty Nuru, who Jasiri has loved from the moment he saw her, and, on the other, is Safira, the mysterious mermaid who’s fallen in love with Jasiri. Both women have declared war on each other and will do anything to win Jasiri over.

A two-time Kalasha nominee for Best TV Drama, Pete is produced by the AMVCA-winning director Daudi Anguka (Zilizala, Nyanya Rukia), who’s described the telenovela as the biggest project of his career yet.

3. Selina S5

There’s no greater love story than that between two star-crossed lovers, and the award-winning Swahili telenovela Selina delivers just the right dose of romance and drama. One of Kenya’s most beloved shows, Selina tells the tumultuous love story between Selina (Celestine Gachuhi), a young woman from humble beginnings, and the rich Nelson Mackenzie (Pascal Tokodi). While their love is doomed from the beginning, the two will fight to prove that their feelings for each other are stronger than any scheme.

4. Varshita S5

Eve D’Souza’s Varshita and Maqbul Mohammed’s Donovan are a match made in heaven, or hell. In Varshita, this on-screen pair is as self-destructive as any dysfunctional couple can get. A spin-off of Auntie Boss, this comedy follows toxic lovebirds Donovan and Varshita, who are now married and living under the same roof, while also driving each other insane daily. Psychotic as Varshita is, it’s a role that D’Souza has learned to embrace, saying in a past interview that it has helped her to step out of her comfort zone and to stretch her abilities as an actor.

At the 2020 Kalasha Awards, Varshita finally won Best TV Comedy after missing out for two years in a row. It also scooped Best Performance in a TV Comedy for Mukami Njiru.

5. This Is Life

In the drama series This Is Life, young love is tested, an unforgivable betrayal exposes the fragility of love and friendship, and a bond between close friends threatens a toxic marriage. Created, written and directed by Jennifer Gatero (Best Friends Forever), This Is Life follows a group of people trying to figure out their lives and the challenges they face in love, friendship, family and careers. The series stars Melissa Kiplagat, Blessing Lung’aho (Maria), Kone Nouhoum (Selina), Keith Chuaga (Ma’Empress), Auudi Rowa (Cheque Mate) and Emmanuel Mugo (Kina).