Equity Afia has opened new medical centres in Matuu and Kisii that will aim to provide healthcare services in those towns. The two medical centres are located in Matuu Al plaza along KC Road and in Kisii at Ouru Complex along the Kisii-Kisumu Highway.

With the opening of the two new medical centres, Equity Afia, the medical franchise of Equity Group Foundation (EGF), now has a national network of 35 medical centres distributed across 13 counties including Machakos, Kisii, Muranga, Nairobi, Kajiado, Kiambu, Mombasa, Meru, Kakamega, Nakuru, Nyeri, Kisumu and Trans Nzoia.

Commenting on the opening of the two centres, Equity Group Foundation Executive Director Reuben Mbindu said, “EGF through Equity Afia remains committed to empowering lives through offering quality healthcare services at affordable costs. It is our vision that all Equity Afia medical centres including the Kisii and Matuu clinics will act as first response emergency centres for many, wellness centres for those seeking a healthy lifestyle but most of all, as primary medical centres for all Kenyans offering quality and affordable medical services.”

The Equity Afia medical centres operate under the Hub and Spoke business model, thus ensuring that all clients visiting medical centres under the Equity Afia network enjoy increased efficiency and enhanced quality of care.

Commenting on the opening of the two centres, Equity Afia Kisii Medical Officer-In-Charge, Dr. Magare Magare said, “As Equity Afia, we are happy that we now have presence in Kisii and Matuu and that residents of the two areas will enjoy affordable services. Our prices are competitive and the medical centres are managed by qualified personnel led by an accredited Medical Officer.”

Equity Afia continues with its expansion strategy and intends to gradually open outreach centres in each of the 47 counties.