Shares

Following the Government of Kenya decision to automate all visa applications, all applications for Kenyan Visas are being processed, paid and issued online since 1st January 2021. The online application system has significantly streamlined the processing and issuance of visas for foreign nationals visiting Kenya.

Visitors applying for different types of Visas to Kenya are being issued with eVisas after successful online application.

This online process beats the old system where people had to wait in long queues and subsequently wait a long time before their Visas could be processed. The Immigration department has since communicated that passengers from countries requiring a visa to enter Kenya are expected to have the document before boarding a plane.

The countries that require a Visa to travel to Kenya are;