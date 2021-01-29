Shares

Following the Government of Kenya decision to automate all visa applications, all applications for Kenyan Visas are being processed, paid and issued online since 1st January 2021. The online application system has significantly streamlined the processing and issuance of visas for foreign nationals visiting Kenya.

Visitors applying for different types of Visas to Kenya are being issued with eVisas after successful online application.

This online process beats the old system where people had to wait in long queues and subsequently wait a long time before their Visas could be processed. The Immigration department has since communicated that passengers from countries requiring a visa to enter Kenya are expected to have the document before boarding a plane.

The countries that require a Visa to travel to Kenya are;

  1. Albania
  2. Algeria
  3. Andorra
  4. Angola
  5. Antigua and Bermuda
  6. Argentina
  7. Australia
  8. Austria
  9. Bahrain
  10. Bangladesh
  11. Belarus
  12. Belgium
  13. Benin
  14. Bhutan
  15. Bolivia
  16. Bosnia
  17. Brazil
  18. Bulgaria
  19. Burkina Faso
  20. Cambodia
  21. Canada
  22. Cape Verde
  23. Central African Republic
  24. Chad
  25. Chile (Nationalist)
  26. China (China P.R.)
  27. Columbia
  28. Comoros
  29. Congo (Brazzaville)
  30. Costa Rica
  31. Cote de voire
  32. Croatia
  33. Cuba
  34. Czech Republic
  35. Denmark
  36. Djibouti
  37. Dominican Republic
  38. DRC
  39. East Timor
  40. Ecuador
  41. Egypt
  42. El Salvador
  43. Equatorial Guinea
  44. Estonia
  45. Finland
  46. France
  47. French Guyana
  48. Gabon
  49. Georgia
  50. Germany
  51. Greece
  52. Greenland
  53. Guatemala
  54. Guinea
  55. Guinea Bissau
  56. Haiti
  57. Herzegovina
  58. Honduras
  59. Hong Kong (Holders of Hong Kong special administrative region)
  60. Hungary
  61. Iceland
  62. India
  63. Indonesia
  64. Iran
  65. Ireland
  66. Israel
  67. Italy
  68. Japan
  69. Jordan
  70. Kazakhstan
  71. Kirghizstan
  72. Korea (South)
  73. Kuwait
  74. Laos
  75. Latvia
  76. Liberia
  77. Liechtenstein
  78. Lithuania
  79. Luxembourg
  80. Macedonia
  81. Madagascar
  82. Malta
  83. Marshall Islands
  84. Mauritania
  85. Mexico
  86. Micronesia
  87. Moldavia
  88. Monaco
  89. Mongolia
  90. Montenegro
  91. Morocco
  92. Mozambique
  93. Myanmar (Formerly Burma)
  94. Nepal
  95. Netherlands
  96. New Zealand
  97. Nicaragua
  98. Niger
  99. Nigeria
  100. Norway
  101. Oman
  102. Pakistan
  103. Palau Pacific Isles
  104. Panama
  105. Paraguay
  106. Peru
  107. Philippines
  108. Poland
  109. Portugal
  110. Qatar
  111. Romania
  112. Russia
  114. Salvador
  115. Sao Tome and Principe
  116. Saudi Arabia
  117. Serbia
  118. Slovakia
  119. Slovenia
  120. Southern Sudan
  121. Spain Sri Lanka
  122. St. Christopher Cape
  123. Sudan
  124. Suriname
  125. Sweden
  126. Switzerland
  127. Taiwan
  128. Thailand
  129. Timor East
  130. Togo
  131. Tunisia
  132. Turkey
  133. Turkmenistan
  134. UAE
  135. Ukraine
  136. United Kingdom
  137. Uruguay
  138. USA
  139. Uzbekistan
  140. Vatican City
  141. Venezuela
  142. Vietnam
  143. Yemen

