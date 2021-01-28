Shares

Visitors from certain countries need visas to travel to Kenya. These countries include the United States of America (USA), United Kingdom (UK), South Africa, Sweden among others.

Visitors to Kenya are now required to apply for an Electronic Visas (eVisa) when they are travelling to Kenya. We have created a guide on how to apply for an eVisa in Kenya here hapakenya.com/how-to-apply-for-a-kenyan-visa-online.

Here are the types of visas that you can apply in Kenya.

Types of Visas in Kenya

1. Single Entry Visa

This Visa is issued for single entry to persons whose nationalities require a visa to enter Kenya either for business, tourism or medical reasons.

Requirements Valid travel document not less than six months.

At least one blank page in the holder’s passport.

A Return ticket

Validity – A single entry visa is valid for 3 months before you travel. Present yourself to immigration control at the port of entry, you may be issued with a stay period not exceeding 90 days

Renewal – Your stay period may be renewed for a further 90 days at the immigration headquarters in Nairobi. The maximum number of days a visitor may stay in Kenya is 6 months.

Fees – All eVisa applications attract a Ksh.110 ($1) service charge and a card handling fee will be surcharged for Debit cards, Credit cards, VISA Card, Mastercard

Attachments – During the application process, you will be required to attach the following documents. The file formats that may be attached are PDF, JPG, or Microsoft word.

2. Transit Visa

This Visa is issued to persons connecting through Kenya to other destinations for a period not exceeding 72 hours. Those connecting flights directly without leaving the airport don’t need to apply for Transit visas.

Basic Requirements

Valid travel document not less than six months.

At least one blank page in the holder’s passport.

An onward ticket.

Fees – All eVisa applications attract a Ksh.110 ($1) service charge and a card handling fee will be surcharged for Debit cards, Credit cards, VISA Card, Mastercard Ksh.2,313 ($21).

Attachments – During the application process, you will be required to attach the following documents. The file formats that may be attached are PDF, JPG, or Microsoft word.

Identity Documents

Clear Passport biodata page.

A clear photograph.

3. Courtesy Visa

This is a visa issued to Diplomatic, Official and Service passport holders coming into the country on official duties, or transiting through Kenya to a third country for official business or duties. It is issued free of charge.

Basic Requirements

Valid travel document not less than six months.

Must be a holder of a service, official and diplomatic passport.

Must hold an official letter from the country of origin/ organization/ foreign affairs.

At least one blank page in the holder’s passport.

Spouses and children accompanying Diplomatic, Service or Official passport holders on duty, but traveling on ordinary passports do not qualify for courtesy visa whether on transit, business or holiday.

An onward ticket or a boarding pass for passengers on transit.

In cases of applicants who fall under category 3 of the Visa regime / Regulations, the Kenyan visa regulations must apply whether on transit or official business.

Fees – No Charge

Attachments – During the application process, you will be required to attach the following documents. The file formats that may be attached are PDF, JPG, or Microsoft word.

Identity Documents

Clear Passport biodata page.

A clear photograph.

4. East African Tourist Visa

This is a Joint Tourist Visa issued to persons traveling to and within Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda for tourism.

Travelers should present eVisa printout to immigration control at the point of entry.

Basic Requirements

Valid travel document not less than six months.

At least one blank page in the holder’s passport.

A Return ticket

Validity

An East Africa Visa is valid for 3 months from the date of issue.

Fees – All evisa applications attract a Ksh.110 ($1) service charge and a card handling fee will be surcharged for Debit cards, Credit cards, VISA Card, Mastercard Ksh.11,125 ($101).

Attachments – During the application process, you will be required to attach the following documents. The file formats that may be attached are PDF, JPG, or Microsoft word.

5. Multiple Entry Visa

Issued to persons whose nationalities frequent Kenya and require a visa to enter either for business, tourism, or medical reasons.

Visitors should present EVisa Printout to immigration control at the point of entry.

Basic Requirements

Valid travel document not less than six months.

At least one blank page in the holder’s passport.

A Return ticket

Validity

A Multiple entry visa is valid for 3 to 12 months from the date of issue.

Fees – All evisa applications attract a Ksh.110 ($1) service charge and a card handling fee will be surcharged for Debit cards, Credit cards, VISA Card, Mastercard Ksh.11,125($101).

Attachments – During the application process, you will be required to attach the following documents. The file formats that may be attached are PDF, JPG, or Microsoft word.

6. 5yr Multiple Entry Visa

This visa is issued to USA nationals who require a visa to enter Kenya either for business or tourism purposes.

Basic Requirements

Valid travel document not less than six months.

At least one blank page in the holder’s passport.

A Return ticket

Validity

A 5-year Multiple Entry visa is valid for 5 years from the date of issue. Present eVisa printout to immigration control at the point of entry.

Fees – All evisa applications attract a Ksh.110 ($1) service charge and a card handling fee will be surcharged for Debit cards, Credit cards, VISA Card, Mastercard Ksh.22,140 ($201).

Approval time

Category 2 Countries – 48 hours

Category 3 Countries – 14 Working days

Attachments – During the application process, you will be required to attach the following documents. The file formats that may be attached are PDF, JPG, or Microsoft word.

For Business Visits, all visitors should present the following: