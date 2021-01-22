Shares

The American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) has issued a formal statement to congratulate President Joe Biden on his Inauguration as the 46th President of the USA. They also congratulated Vice President Kamala Harris on making history as the first coloured woman Vice President of the United States.

AmCham Kenya is a business chamber comprised of American and Kenyan businesses committed to and invested in the U.S.-Kenya commercial relationship.

In the statement, AmCham Kenya CEO, Maxwell Okello, outlined the longstanding strategic and mutually beneficial relationship between Kenya and the United States, citing the commercial relationship that now stands with the ongoing negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and the looming expiry of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) in 2025.

Maxwell also added that AmCham’s support for comprehensive, long-term structure for expanded, fair and balanced trade and investment. These qualities, he insisted, are the key that will unlock the true potential of the U.S. – Kenya commercial relationship in the future.

AmCham acts as a catalyst to facilitate two-way trade and investment between Kenya and the United States, with the aim of transforming lives and creating economic opportunity through trade and investment.

In addition to expressing enthusiasm for the business opportunities that the FTA is bound to create, the statement concluded by expressing hope for a successful Biden Presidency and AmCham’s support for the new administration saying, “We wish President Biden and Vice President Harris much success and look forward to working with the new administration to enhance the U.S.- Kenya commercial partnership.”