Shares

The U.S.-Kenya Creative Economy Forum 2025 is scheduled for June 5th in Nairobi. It is organized by the U.S. Embassy in Kenya and the American Chamber of Commerce Kenya (AmCham).

The U.S.-Kenya Creative Economy Forum 2025 will bring together industry leaders, investors, policymakers, and creative innovators to catalyze investment and strengthen U.S.-Kenya partnerships across creative industries in Kenya.

The forum will be hosted under the theme Powering the Future of the Creative Economy. It aims to unlock the expansion across the country’s creative sector with a focus on the film, music, and sports industries.

“My time in Kenya has shown me that this country has an amazing and energetic pool of creative young people. I am so excited to combine this energy with leading creative industries from the United States, where creativity helps propel our economy. From Hollywood movies to professional sports to world-leading music industry innovators, the potential for Kenyan and American creative economy partnership is boundless,” said Marc Dillard, Chargé d’Affaires, U.S. Embassy in Kenya.

“Kenya’s creative economy has tremendous untapped potential,” said Maxwell Okello, CEO, American Chamber of Commerce Kenya. “This forum will provide a platform to showcase that potential while facilitating meaningful connections between U.S. businesses and Kenyan creative entrepreneurs.”

The American Chamber of Commerce Kenya (AmCham Kenya) is a network of American and Kenyan businesses whose objective is to drive mutual growth and economic prosperity between Kenya and the United States. It has a portfolio of over 300 companies and its members include some of the largest multinational corporations and affiliated local companies operating in Kenya across various sectors of the economy.

More details

What: US-Kenya Creative Economy Forum 2025

When: June 5, 2025

Where: 📍 Venue: Emara Ole-Sereni | Time: 8:00 A.M. – 7:30 P.M.

Register here: amchamke.com/u-s-kenya-creative-economy-forum-2025