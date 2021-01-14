GOtv is a pay television service in Africa that operates in various countries that include Kenya. Customers can pay for the service using mobile money or via mobile applications.
At present, GOtv has several packages available in Kenya such as GOtv Max, GOtv Plus, GOtv Value, GOtv Lite (Monthly), GOtv Lite (annual) and GOtv Lite (Quarterly).
Here is how to pay for your GOtv subscription in Kenya.
How to pay for GOtv via M-Pesa
- Go to the M-Pesa menu
- Choose the Pay Bill option
- Type in the GOtv Paybill number 423655 as the business number
- Enter the IUC number (This is the number on the red sticker at the bottom of the decoder) as the account number
- Type in your subscription amount
- Enter your Safaricom PIN number and complete the transaction
- From here, you will receive a confirmation SMS. Multichoice Kenya will update the payments done via Safaricom at least hourly
How to pay for GOtv via KCB App
- Go to Transact> Pay Bill> Other Billers
- Choose GOtv Paybill number 423655
- Enter Account number
- Type in amount to pay and submit
- You can also pay for your GOTV subscription at any KCB Agent
How to pay for GOtv via KCB MObi
- Dial *522#
- Enter KCB Mobile Banking PIN
- Select ‘Bill Payment’
- Select ‘Pay Bill’
- Choose GOtv Paybill number 423655
- Select ‘Savings’
- Enter your GOTV IUC Number
- Enter the correct amount for the package you wish to pay for
You just renewed your GOTV subscription
How to pay for GOtv via Equitel
- On your Equitel Menu, select ‘My Money’
- Choose ‘Send/Pay’
- Select the Account you’d like to use to pay for GOTV
- Select ‘ GOtv Paybill number 423655’
- Tap on ‘Select business’
- Choose ‘DSTV GOTV’
- Enter your Account number
- Type in the amount you would like to pay
- Enter your Equitel pin and then send.
How to pay for GOtv via Airtel Money
- Go to Airtel Money on your menu.
- Choose GOtv Paybill number 423655
- Select DSTV.
- Enter the amount you’d like to pay. Refer below to see pricing for different packages.
- Enter your Airtel Money PIN.
- Select Make Payments.
- Under reference, enter your GoTv IUC number.