Shares

GOtv is a pay television service in Africa that operates in various countries that include Kenya. Customers can pay for the service using mobile money or via mobile applications.

At present, GOtv has several packages available in Kenya such as GOtv Max, GOtv Plus, GOtv Value, GOtv Lite (Monthly), GOtv Lite (annual) and GOtv Lite (Quarterly).

Here is how to pay for your GOtv subscription in Kenya.

How to pay for GOtv via M-Pesa

Go to the M-Pesa menu Choose the Pay Bill option Type in the GOtv Paybill number 423655 as the business number Enter the IUC number (This is the number on the red sticker at the bottom of the decoder) as the account number Type in your subscription amount Enter your Safaricom PIN number and complete the transaction From here, you will receive a confirmation SMS. Multichoice Kenya will update the payments done via Safaricom at least hourly

How to pay for GOtv via KCB App

Go to Transact> Pay Bill> Other Billers Choose GOtv Paybill number 423655 Enter Account number Type in amount to pay and submit You can also pay for your GOTV subscription at any KCB Agent

How to pay for GOtv via KCB MObi

Dial *522# Enter KCB Mobile Banking PIN Select ‘Bill Payment’ Select ‘Pay Bill’ Choose GOtv Paybill number 423655 Select ‘Savings’ Enter your GOTV IUC Number Enter the correct amount for the package you wish to pay for

You just renewed your GOTV subscription

How to pay for GOtv via Equitel

On your Equitel Menu, select ‘My Money’ Choose ‘Send/Pay’ Select the Account you’d like to use to pay for GOTV Select ‘ GOtv Paybill number 423655’ Tap on ‘Select business’ Choose ‘DSTV GOTV’ Enter your Account number Type in the amount you would like to pay Enter your Equitel pin and then send.

How to pay for GOtv via Airtel Money