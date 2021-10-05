GOtv is a pay TV service in Africa that operates in various countries that include Kenya. GOtv is a low-cost digital pay-TV that is a subsidiary of Multichoice. It was launched in Kenya in 2011.
Customers can get access to various entertainment content that includes TV shows, movies, sports, news, kids shows among others.
At present, GOtv has several packages available in Kenya that include GOtv Max, GOtv Plus, GOtv Value, GOtv Lite (Monthly), GOtv Lite (annual) and GOtv Lite (Quarterly).
To access GOtv you need a GOtv decoder and a GOtenna. A GOtv Decoder and a GOtenna retails at Ksh. 2,848. The decoder alone costs Ksh. 1,999 while a GOtenna costs Ksh. 849.
How to pay for GOtv via MPESA, Airtel Money & mobile banking apps
The cost of the different GOtv packages in 2021 are below;
|GOtv package
|Price (Ksh.)
|Channels
|GOtv Max
|1,150
|58
|GOtv Plus
|870
|47
|GOtv Value
|550
|33
|GOtv Lite Monthly
|265
|21
|GOtv Lite Quartely
|650
|21
|GOtv Lite Annual
|1,600
|21
The full list of channels available on GOtv are as follows;
- E! Entertainment Television
- E! Entertainment Television
- FOX
- FOX Life
- BET
- CBS Reality
- Maisha Magic East
- eTV Africa.
- Africa Magic Epic
- Africa Magic Family
- Real Time.
- Maisha Magic Bongo.
- Pearl Magic.
- ROK2
- Discovery Family
- NatGeo Wild
- Discovery ID
- ESPN
- SS Blitz
- SS Select 1
- SS Select 2
- Kameme TV
- Inooro TV
- KBCTV
- NTV
- KTN
- Citizen TV
- KTN News
- K24
- KASS TV
- Nickelodeon
- Disney Junior
- Jim Jam
- PBS Kids
- Da Vinci Kids
- Cartoon Network
- MTV Base
- AFRO Music English
- Trace Gospel
- TRACE Mziki
- Faith
- Islam Channel
- Emmanuel TV
- BBC World News
- CNN International
- Africa News Network 7
- Al Jazeera
- TNT Africa
- M-Net Movies 4
- B4U Movies
- Radio Milele
- Maisha FM
- Hope FM
- Classic FM