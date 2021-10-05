Shares

GOtv is a pay TV service in Africa that operates in various countries that include Kenya. GOtv is a low-cost digital pay-TV that is a subsidiary of Multichoice. It was launched in Kenya in 2011.

Customers can get access to various entertainment content that includes TV shows, movies, sports, news, kids shows among others.

At present, GOtv has several packages available in Kenya that include GOtv Max, GOtv Plus, GOtv Value, GOtv Lite (Monthly), GOtv Lite (annual) and GOtv Lite (Quarterly).

To access GOtv you need a GOtv decoder and a GOtenna. A GOtv Decoder and a GOtenna retails at Ksh. 2,848. The decoder alone costs Ksh. 1,999 while a GOtenna costs Ksh. 849.

The cost of the different GOtv packages in 2021 are below;

GOtv package Price (Ksh.) Channels GOtv Max 1,150 58 GOtv Plus 870 47 GOtv Value 550 33 GOtv Lite Monthly 265 21 GOtv Lite Quartely 650 21 GOtv Lite Annual 1,600 21

The full list of channels available on GOtv are as follows;