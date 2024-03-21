Shares

GOtv is a pay TV service in Africa that operates in various countries that include Kenya. GOtv is a low-cost digital pay-TV that is a subsidiary of Multichoice. It was launched in Kenya in 2011.

Customers can get access to various entertainment content that includes TV shows, movies, sports, news, kids shows among others.

At present, GOtv has several packages available in Kenya that include GOtv Supa Plus, GOtv Supa, GOtv Max, GOtv Plus, GOtv Value, GOtv Lite (Monthly), GOtv Lite (annual) and GOtv Lite (Quarterly).

To access GOtv you need a GOtv decoder and a GOtenna. A GOtv Decoder and a GOtenna retails at Ksh. 2,848. The decoder alone costs Ksh. 1,999 while a GOtenna costs Ksh. 849.

The cost of the different GOtv packages effective April 2024 are below;

GOtv package Price (Ksh.) Channels Gotv Supa Plus 3,700 78 GOtv Supa 1,999 73 GOtv Max 1,499 65 GOtv Plus 999 52 GOtv Value 669 37 GOtv Lite Monthly 220 26 GOtv Lite Quartely 650 26 GOtv Lite Annual 1,600 26

The full list of channels available on GOtv are as follows;