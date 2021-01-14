Shares

KCB Group has a loyalty program for its customers dubbed KCB Simba Points where they earn points when they transact.

Customers earn Simba Points for every time they transact with their credit or debit card, use KCB Mobile banking to pay bills, purchase airtime or transfer funds to a KCB account on *522#. Simba Points are also be rewarded whenever customers use the KCB Mobile App, bank online with KCB iBANK, deposit money at any KCB Bank Agent, process their salary, or even take a loan, mortgage or insurance cover.

KCB customers can spend the Simba Points they earn on goods and services such as travel, hotel accommodation, car hire, shopping clothes, electronics and appliances.

How to enroll for Simba Loyalty Points

USSD: For customers registered on KCB mobile banking.

Dial *522#

Select ‘My Account’

Select ‘Simba Points’ and follow the steps.

KCB App

Open the Main Menu on the App.

Select ‘Simba Points’.

Select ‘Enroll’ and follow the steps to finalize the enrolment process.

Branch Enrolment

Visit a KCB branch near you.

Fill in an amendment form (if you are an existing customer) or account opening form (for new customers) and tick in the Loyalty box. For queries, customer service officers at the branch will assist you.

Ensure your mobile number, date of birth and full account(s) details are correct to ensure smooth enrollment.

How to activate membership

Log into the Simba Points website

Select the red button “Login”

Select “Customer Login” and insert your mobile number.

Select “First Time Login” and insert your mobile number again then click on continue.

You will receive a one-time pin which you will use to change to a pin of your choice.

You will have access to your Simba Point Statement.

How to check KCB Simba Points Balance

On USSD

Dial *522#

Select ‘My Account’

Select ‘Simba Points’ and follow the steps

KCB App

Open the Main Menu on the App

Select ‘Simba Points’

Select ‘Points Balance’

Online Portal