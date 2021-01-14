Shares

The Ministry of Health in Kenya has laid out requirements for travelers jetting in and traveling out of the country. Key among the requirements, is a genuine COVID-19 negative test certificate from authorized laboratories.

In recent times, there has been reported cases of Kenyans bearing fake COVID-19 certificates, trying to travel out of the country. To curb this tendency, the government has employed the technical support of PanaBIOS, a bioscreening platform, to generate Trusted Travel (TT) codes digitally verified by airlines and port health authorities.

The following is a list of approved COVID-19 testing labs in the country