Shares

The Ministry of Health in Kenya has laid out requirements for travelers jetting in and traveling out of the country. Key among the requirements, is a genuine COVID-19 negative test certificate from authorized laboratories.

In recent times, there has been reported cases of Kenyans bearing fake COVID-19 certificates, trying to travel out of the country. To curb this tendency, the government has employed the technical support of PanaBIOS, a bioscreening platform, to generate Trusted Travel (TT) codes digitally verified by airlines and port health authorities.

The following is a list of approved COVID-19 testing labs in the country

  1. Aga Khan University Hospital
  2. AMPATH Plus-MTRH
  3. AMREF Medical Center, Wilson Airport
  4. Busia County Referral Hospital
  5. CA Medlynks Kenya
  6. Coast Provincial General Hospital
  7. Coast Provincial General Hospital
  8. Coptic Hospital (Ngong Road)
  9. Forces Memorial Hospital
  10. Gertrude’s Gardens Children Hospital
  11. ILRI Lab Nairobi
  12. IOM Kenya
  13. IOM@ICRHK Mombasa
  14. KEMRI CDC Kisumu
  15. KEMRI CDC Nairobi
  16. KEMRI CMR Nairobi
  17. KEMRI Kilifi
  18. KEMRI LMB Alupe
  19. KEMRI Nairobi, HIV Lab
  20. KEMRI P3 Nairobi
  21. KEMRI VHF Lab Nairobi
  22. ​​​​​KE​​MRI Walter Reed Project Kisumu
  23. Kenyatta National Hospital
  24. Kenyatta University Hospital
  25. Kitale County Referral Hospital
  26. Lancet
  27. Machakos County Referral Hospital
  28. Malindi Sub-county Hospital
  29. Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital Embakasi
  30. Mandera KEMRI
  31. Mediheal Hospital
  32. Meditest Nairobi
  33. Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital
  34. Mombasa Hospital
  35. Nairobi Hospital
  36. Nairobi West Hospital
  37. Nairobi South Hospital
  38. National Public Health Laboratories – National HIV Reference Laboratory
  39. National Public Health Laboratories – National Influenza center
  40. NPHL Mobile Lab Naivasha
  41. NPHL Mobile Lab Namanga
  42. PATH CARE Lab Nairobi
  43. Wajir County Referral Hospital
  44. Walter Reed Lab Kericho

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.