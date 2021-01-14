The Ministry of Health in Kenya has laid out requirements for travelers jetting in and traveling out of the country. Key among the requirements, is a genuine COVID-19 negative test certificate from authorized laboratories.
In recent times, there has been reported cases of Kenyans bearing fake COVID-19 certificates, trying to travel out of the country. To curb this tendency, the government has employed the technical support of PanaBIOS, a bioscreening platform, to generate Trusted Travel (TT) codes digitally verified by airlines and port health authorities.
The following is a list of approved COVID-19 testing labs in the country
- Aga Khan University Hospital
- AMPATH Plus-MTRH
- AMREF Medical Center, Wilson Airport
- Busia County Referral Hospital
- CA Medlynks Kenya
- Coast Provincial General Hospital
- Coast Provincial General Hospital
- Coptic Hospital (Ngong Road)
- Forces Memorial Hospital
- Gertrude’s Gardens Children Hospital
- ILRI Lab Nairobi
- IOM Kenya
- IOM@ICRHK Mombasa
- KEMRI CDC Kisumu
- KEMRI CDC Nairobi
- KEMRI CMR Nairobi
- KEMRI Kilifi
- KEMRI LMB Alupe
- KEMRI Nairobi, HIV Lab
- KEMRI P3 Nairobi
- KEMRI VHF Lab Nairobi
- KEMRI Walter Reed Project Kisumu
- Kenyatta National Hospital
- Kenyatta University Hospital
- Kitale County Referral Hospital
- Lancet
- Machakos County Referral Hospital
- Malindi Sub-county Hospital
- Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital Embakasi
- Mandera KEMRI
- Mediheal Hospital
- Meditest Nairobi
- Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital
- Mombasa Hospital
- Nairobi Hospital
- Nairobi West Hospital
- Nairobi South Hospital
- National Public Health Laboratories – National HIV Reference Laboratory
- National Public Health Laboratories – National Influenza center
- NPHL Mobile Lab Naivasha
- NPHL Mobile Lab Namanga
- PATH CARE Lab Nairobi
- Wajir County Referral Hospital
- Walter Reed Lab Kericho