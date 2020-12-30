Shares

Every beginning of a new year is often perceived as another fresh chance to make some much needed changes in our lives. With the holiday season already upon us, many people are indulging in retrospection and re-evaluation of some of their life choices.

At whatever point you need a fresh start; tomorrow, next week or next year, this list will help you with the basic tips of living a happy and fulfilling life. Just remember not to be too hard on yourself.

1. Stop procrastinating

Procrastination is a poisonous habit that has robbed many a people from tapping their full potential. And even if they do, most often there is chance that it could have happened sooner. In the new year, try as hard as you can not to procrastinate. I once read a quote that said, Procrastination is the rude assumption that God owes you another chance. Marinate on that, will you?

2. Improve your concentration and mental skills

Meditation has rapidly grown to be a favorite technique amongst many, to boost concentration and hone mental skills. Today, people can use apps, supplements and even yoga to control their moods, learn faster, retain knowledge and have an easier time solving problems.

3. Become more confident and take some chances

Confidence always keeps you one step ahead. Step out more, meet new people, and get out of your shell. Just think to yourself, “what’s the worst that could happen?” More people will be confident around you, they will open up to you, and you are more likely to make life connections this way. Just remember to enjoy and smile while at it.

4. Read more

Books have the power to transport us to new worlds and different times, but they can also take us back to the important moments in our own lives. Reading books is an easy way of looking after our minds and bodies. And as Cicero said, A room without books is like a body without a soul.

5. Become more active

Staying fit is one of the ways to keep our bodies healthy. Long hours and or days without physical activity can have an impact on your health and excitement for life. Research has shown that regular physical activity is positively associated with life satisfaction in middle and older adulthood. Yearning for a good start to your day? Exercise!

6. Earn more money

For most people, finances are the core of their problems. Having multiple income channels and investing wisely will be significant in making your life happier and more satisfactory.

7. Reduce stress

This new year, nourish your mental health. Take breaks. Relax often. Talk to a health professional. Avoid situations that compromise your mental health at all costs. Purpose to live a full and happy life. Not for anyone, but for you.

8. Learn to be happier with your life

Even those that are physically fit, make a good living and have stress under control can still be unhappy. Learn how to find joy in the little things. Spend time with your loved ones, get a hobby, be involved in philanthropy, and appreciate what you have. Learn from your experiences and from those of others.

Now that you know what to do, may you enjoy every day. Love and appreciate yourself. Be kind to one another, and please, stay safe.