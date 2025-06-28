Shares

Kenyan fashion design student Nicole Tikolo has won an award in the 2025 Fashanne Awards in the United Kingdom. Her collection, Urembo wa Pwani (Swahili for The Beauty of the Coast), won in the Womenswear Design category.

Nicole is the first Kenyan to earn this recognition at Fashanne. Her Urembo wa Pwani collection consists of custom prints of madafu and the rare Taita White Eye bird and it celebrates curvy women and draws inspiration from her childhood vacations along Kenya’s coast.

The Fashanne Awards attract hundreds of entries across the UK’s top fashion schools. Nicole, who is currently studying at Nottingham Trent University, was shortlisted for the final showcase.

“Winning the People’s Choice Award is a dream come true, and I am incredibly grateful to everyone who voted, supported, and believed in this vision. This is more than a personal achievement—it’s a celebration of culture, curves, and creativity. I carry this win with pride for Kenya, for African designers, and for every woman who deserves to feel seen. Thank you for standing with me and showing the world what we’re capable of.”

Nicole Tikolo said.

Nicole Tikolo now plans to launch a Kenya based, curve inclusive fashion label that blends storytelling, print design, and technical excellence.