Kenyan-born fashion design student Nicole Tikolo, currently studying at Nottingham Trent University, has emerged as a standout finalist at the 2025 Fashanne Awards. She reached the final in the Womenswear Design category with her evocative coastal collection Urembo wa Pwani.

Now in the running for the People’s Choice Award, Nicole is rallying Kenyans, East Africans, the diaspora, and lovers of inclusive fashion worldwide to vote for her entry #62.

Inspired by her Taita roots, Urembo wa Pwani (Swahili for The Beauty of the Coast) is a bold, intentional, and deeply personal collection. It celebrates curvy women through body-inclusive silhouettes, custom prints of madafu and the Taita White Eye bird, and textiles that evoke the breezy spirit of Diani and Lamu.

“I design for women who want to feel beautiful, confident, and seen,” says Nicole. “This collection is rooted in my story, my heritage, and a deep belief that African fashion can be both globally relevant and proudly local.”

Nicole is among a new wave of African designers blending storytelling, purpose, and inclusivity in contemporary fashion. Her design practice focuses on wearable volume, intentional prints, and precise finishing – all tailored to celebrate African women of all shapes and sizes.

“This nomination isn’t just about me. It’s about showing the world what Kenya has to offer. It’s about telling stories with fabric, and celebrating the coastlines, curves, and creativity of African women.”

The winner of the People’s Choice Award will be announced live at the Fashanne Awards on Thursday, June 26th, 2025.

To vote, scroll to entry #62 and vote through this link fashanne.com/vote-now-peoples-choice-award-2025.