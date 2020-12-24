Shares

Equity Uganda, a subsidiary of Equity Group Holdings, has today unveiled a new brand identity in line with the Group’s ongoing transformation journey. The new identity is aimed at creating a sustainable growth path and service delivery in today’s dynamic financial services environment.

With the new identity, Equity Uganda will present itself as a unified brand. The new logo now features Equity without an entity name such as Bank to signify a one-stop-shop and a consolidated business model for its inclusive range of financial services.

Commenting on the launch of the transformation, Managing Director Equity Uganda, Samuel Kirubi said that the new look is symbolic of Equity’s next phase of transformation to a unified brand offering integrated financial services in line with its vision of championing the socio-economic prosperity of the people of Africa.

“From tomorrow, you will see the new look signage in our branches, as part of our transformation program. Equity will roll out its refreshed look in all its physical outlets and digital banking platforms, social media assets, websites, mobile applications, mobile banking platform, online banking portals ATM screens.” he added.

Equity Group Holdings CEO and Managing Director Dr. James Mwangi noted, “The operating environment has changed, with the most dramatic shift being customers changing needs and aspirations in line with changing lifestyle brought about by technological advancements. Additionally, the market demographics are embracing youth-targeted products and services and becoming more mobile and digital. As a result, customers are increasingly showing preference for self-service banking, making banking something you do, and not somewhere you go. As a result, Equity will continue to innovate and disrupt its offerings to meet the current and future needs of customers.”

Equity is confident that the fresh identity matches the new realities, business model, customer segments and preferences and the evolving digital space. This will thus enable it to focus on key areas that will see it remain relevant to the diverse and current consumer needs. The bank adds that it will continue investing and working towards financial literacy and access, entrepreneurship, agriculture, innovations and environment.

The launch of the new identity by Equity Group Holdings started in Kenya, soon followed by Equity South Sudan and Equity Uganda. More subsidiaries are expected to launch soon.