Huawei Kenya recently hosted 44 suppliers at the annual Supplier Conference and Award Ceremony. This is the second consecutive year that the company has organized the convention aimed at acknowledging suppliers’ efforts in the execution of tasks and service and project delivery, especially during the pandemic.

The suppliers represented various procurement divisions including, engineering service, general service and Logistics Administration service. The annual conference reiterated the company’s commitment to the existing supplier capability development which directly impacts its growth and procurement strategy.

Procurement Qualification Department Director of Huawei Southern Africa Region, Mr. Ivan Zhu stated that Huawei, and its partners should continue to foster teamwork in achieving the same ultimate goal. This he says, will guarantee customer satisfaction and achieve tremendous growth in the subsequent years.

The awards were categorized into two. The first was the Outstanding Team Leader Award, which was given to 14 outstanding team leaders who led in the delivery of onsite projects and service to Huawei. The second award was the Outstanding Self-Management Improvement Partner Awards, given to 7 organizations, who have showcased impeccable performance and service delivery in 2020.

One of the recipients of the awards said, “I am thankful for the recognition of our hard work together, Huawei presentation on its future and how we can work together to achieve this is an assurance or Huawei’s promise of excellence and adding value to both its partners and customer.”

Huawei Kenya invests in supplier capabilities through regular training and coaching. This helps them curb risks and improve business efficiency.