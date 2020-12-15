Shares

The holidays are here and though it has been a rough year, we need to take time to celebrate how far we have come. To spice things up, Tecno has launched its annual Christmas campaign/promotion named #TECNOTakeMeHome which is targeted at its loyal customers.

To participate in the campaign all you have to do is buy a Tecno Camon 16 Premier, Tecno Camon 16s or the Tecno Spark 5 Pro. The Camon 16 series of smartphones were launched in Kenya about 3 months ago at attractive price points. The Camon 16 Premier is priced at Kshs 28,500 while the regular Camon 16s is priced at Ksh. 16,999. The Spark 5 Pro on the other hand retails for Ksh. 13,399.

The following prizes worth Ksh. 2.5 Million are up for grabs should you buy any of the above phones;

3,000 bus tickets and 1,000 shopping vouchers when you buy the Tecno Camon 16s or Tecno Spark 5 Pro

500 special care packages when you buy the Tecno Camon 16 Premier

This year, the cool peeps at Tecno, will also be awarding guys on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter with care packages just for telling their story. The rules are as follows;

This has been an extraordinary year, tell a story that has made it remarkable for you or your loved one.

Share the story on your social media handle and tag Tecno using the hashtag #TECNOTakeMeHome

The best story wins.

This campaign has been running from 1st December and will end on 31st December 2020.