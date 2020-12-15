Shares

Equity Afia has opened total of 7 new medical centres have been opened in Syokimau, Kitale, Kenol, Limuru, Karatina and in Nairobi’s Upperhill and Langata areas. This brings the total number of operational medical centres to 33 in Kenya.

Equity Afia, the medical franchise of Equity Group Foundation (EGF), has expanded its national footprint to 33 outpatient medical centres across the country. This year, a total of 22 new clinics have been launched.

Speaking to reporters, The Executive Director Equity Group Foundation Reuben Mbindu said, “The move to open 7 new medical centres has been driven by the country’s demand for increased access to quality healthcare services at affordable costs. We have opened the new clinics within various localities including business districts such as Upperhill, urban residential areas such as Langata and in counties outside Nairobi and its environs because we wish to cater for the needs of all Kenyans.”

This initiative, under the Equity Group Foundation uses franchising principles to train and monitor a network of medical entrepreneurs. They are qualified alumni of the Equity Leaders Program (ELP). The main goal is to ensure the sustained improvement of the health of Kenyans by increasing access to quality and affordable healthcare. Their model of clinics are run by franchise entrepreneurs who double up as Medical Officer- In-Charges and have employed close to 500 medical professionals.

Equity Afia (EQA) was established in 2015 by Equity Group. It operates medical centres that offer outpatient medical services such as general consultation, specialized clinics, dental, optical, dermatological, paediatric and nutrition services. The medical centers also offer laboratory services and in-house pharmacies.

The medical centres are located in Nairobi and its environs. These are; Upperhill, Langata, Imara Daima, Githurai, Kasarani, Buruburu, Kayole, Kawangware, Kahawa West, Utawala, Embakasi, Nairobi’s CBD along Biashara Street, Limuru, Kikuyu, Thika, Ruiru, Kiambu, Ruaka, Eastern Bypass at Kamakis, Ongata Rongai, Kitengela, Ngong and Syokimau. The other medical centres are located in Kenol, Karatina, Kitale, Kakamega, Meru, Mombasa, Kisumu, Nakuru and Naivasha.