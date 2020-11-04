Shares

Equity Afia, the medical franchise of Equity Group Foundation, has opened three new medical centres in Kisumu, Naivasha and Imara in its quest to offer quality healthcare services to more Kenyans. The opening of the three new clinics now brings the total number of centres within the Equity Afia umbrella to 26.

In Kisumu, the new medical centre is located at Kondele Business Centre along the Kisumu-Kakamega Road, Equity Afia Naivasha medical centre is located at Lemacy Building within Naivasha’s CBD and the Imara Daima medical centre is located at the Equity Afia Building, along Cosmas Ndeti Road.

So far, the 26 Equity Afia medical centres are distributed in 9 counties. That is ten clinics in Nairobi County, six clinics in Kiambu County and three clinics in Kajiado County. The other clinics are situated in Mombasa County, Meru County, Kakamega County, Nyeri County and Kisumu County with each having one clinic respectively, while Nakuru has two clinics.

The Equity Afia network of medical centres accept cash, insurance and NHIF payments thus allowing Kenyans to access convenient and affordable medical care and treatment. The outlets are also managed by accredited specialists giving clients a wide range of medical services including general consultation paediatric and well-baby clinics, nutrition services, dental and optical among others and supported by well-equipped pharmacies and ultra-modern laboratories.

Equity Group Foundation Executive Director, Reuben Mbindu, had this to say, “From the onset, we have always envisioned that Equity Afia would grow to have a national reach in order to increase access to quality and affordable healthcare because a healthy nation is a productive nation. Residents of Kisumu, Naivasha and Imara Daima can now seek medical consultation at the Equity Afia medical centres, as well as enjoy a full range of comprehensive outpatient medical services at affordable costs. By increasing our outpatient outlets and offering affordable services, Equity Afia is promoting easy access thus increasing a positive health-seeking behaviour.”

Equity Afia is an initiative under the Equity Group Foundation that is using franchising principles to train and monitor a network of medical entrepreneurs, who are qualified alumni of the Equity Leaders Program (ELP). The main goal is to ensure the sustained improvement of the health and well-being of Kenyans by increasing access to and utilization of quality, affordable and standardized healthcare.