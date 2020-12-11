Shares

LG East Africa has announced the top winners of the recently completed digital campaign dubbed the ‘DARE TO DREAM’ Talent Search. The 4-week social media competition, which concluded last month, drew over 500 participants countrywide who showcased their creativity on positioning LG’s AI DD Washing Machine through a TikTok Duet, song, rap or dance-off to the original AI DD song by Nameless.

The challenge saw more than 400 videos being uploaded to a dedicated microsite over one month and then proceeding to public voting to find a winner. The winners were then selected by a combination of public votes as well as an in-house judging panel.

The winners included Fabius Ochieng for Best Dance Video, Valerie Nelima for the Best Rap Song, Dotty Lavine for Best Duet Song and Limbo Art Company for Special Effort Recognition. Each of the winners received an LG AI DD Washing Machine as well as additional merchandise.

The recently introduced LG AI DD Washing Machine features Artificial Intelligence that not only detects the weight of one’s load but also senses the softness of the fabric and it chooses the optimal motions for the fabric by itself. This is in addition to the TurboWash 360 features that enhance user convenience with Fast Wash, ensuring that your load is completed in at least 39 minutes.

Mr. Sa Nyoung Kim, LG East Africa Managing Director, had this to say, “It has been our great pleasure to witness Kenyan youth embrace the Dare To Dream Campaign by taking up the opportunity to showcase their creativity on our products. This shows how valuable the digital age has become in the rise of the disruption as we continue to innovate relevant consumer products.”