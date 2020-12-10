Shares

MediaPal has emerged as the overall winner under the Disruptive Marketing (Tech marketing) category at this year’s Marketing Society of Kenya (MSK) awards held at Sarit Centre in Nairobi.

The winning campaign was a partnership between MediaPal, GroupM Africa and United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) for 2020 Ramadan donation campaign for refugees allowing them to feel like part of the community during Ramadan period.

The advertising technology firm won the award through the use of its innovative advertising format (AdCommerce) that combined the use of programmatic advertising technology putting the Ramadan donation plea Infront of well-wishers online with mobile money technology such as MPesa, Airtel Money allowing online users to make donations instantly on the Ad banner.

The advertising format allows users to enter their phone number and amount which launches the mobile money STK prompt to complete the purchase or donation from the banner advertisement.

The technology firm is winning the award barely a few weeks after it became the first African Ad technology company to be approved for Twitter Advertising by Twitter Global. This means that MediaPal is able to build advanced tailored features for brands on top of Twitter audiences. MediaPal being fully integrated with Twitter Ads means the power of Twitter audiences is now on the hands of brands with full control and enhanced campaign performance.

MediaPal Co-founder and Chief executive, Maurice Juma, had this to say, “We feel so proud to be the overall winner under the disruptive marketing category. I owe this award to the dedicated team at MediaPal who are bold and expressive with technology and our customers who believe in us and challenge us leading us to such innovations.”