The Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) has entered into a partnership with Mediamax Networks Limited that will see the media organization become the KRU’s Official Broadcast Partner for the next five years.

They will have exclusive rights to cover KRU’s flagship competitionsi.e. The Kenya Cup, Eric Shirley Shield, Rugby Super Series, National Sevens Circuit and the Safari Sevens.

Mediamax will also have exclusive rights to fixtures involving the Kenya Simbas, Lionesses and Chipu in instances where permission has been granted by Rugby Africa and World Rugby.

KRU sees this partnership as a way of reaching a broad and varied audience locally and globally through the Mediamax footprint which will, in addition to live broadcast, further publicize KRU activities using its outlets across digital, print and electronic media platforms.

Ken Ngaruiya, acting Chief Executive Officer of Mediamax said, “Mediamax continues to invest heavily in local sports content as some of the ways of increasing a broad and varied audience both locally and internationally. The matches will not only be broadcasted live on K24TV, Kameme TV but also Milele FM, Kameme FM, Meru FM, Mayian FM, Emoo FM, Msenangu FM (Coast) and the People Daily as well as our digital platform, at the comforts of your homes.”

Commenting on the partnership, KRU Chairman Oduor Gangla said, “The new partnership with Mediamax is a major breakthrough moment for rugby in Kenya.”

Mediamax Networks is a media organization in Kenya that is home to a TV station, a newspaper and it also has a digital footprint. It is the parent company to K24Tv, People Daily, Pilipili Fm, Mayian Fm, Milele Fm, Meru Fm & Kameme Fm.