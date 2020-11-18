Shares

Safaricom has been recognized as the best Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) in East Africa by Fortinet, an American cybersecurity corporation.

The telco emerged top in the category by achieving the fastest and most efficient evaluation, deployment and operation of the technology among small, medium and large enterprises in the market. With the all-encompassing cybersecurity solution, businesses can protect their IT systems by securing their emails, websites, managing vulnerabilities through an intrusion detection system, network and threat management, access to real time monitoring among other services.

With the shift to remote working during the pandemic, a surge in flow of information has unlocked more avenues for cybercriminals. Also, security breaches are becoming more sophisticated and intruders have acquired advanced skills and developed radical evasion techniques to enter enterprise networks unnoticed, playing on the knowledge and access gaps that still exist among businesses seeking to tackle such issues.

Peter Ndegwa, Safaricom CEO, had this to say, “We are very honoured to win this award as it is a true reflection of our comprehensive understanding of the unique security needs that businesses of different sizes have especially with the recent push to digitize operations. This accolade acknowledges that we have made significant investments into reducing the complexity of safeguarding enterprises against cybersecurity attacks. We have done this in order to empower businesses and allow them to leverage the power of technology to take their businesses forward.”