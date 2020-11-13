Shares

HMD Global has launched the Nokia 5.3 into the Kenyan market, this phone is the latest entrant in the Nokia line and will retail at Ksh. 20,999 on Jumia Black Friday.

The phone runs on the latest Android 10 Pie with the Android One on top of it. It comes with other features such as 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage which is expandable via MicroSD card to 512GB. The phone also comes with a 4000mAh battery which has 10W USB-C fast charging. It is powered by a Snapdragon 665 processor.

For the display, the Nokia 5.3 rocks a 6.55inches HD touchscreen which ensures you have more screen for media consumption. It comes with a quad AI camera setup at the back where you have a 13MP primary camera, 5MP ultrawide, 2MP depth camera and a 2MP macro lens. At the front the phone rocks a 8MP selfie camera.

