Budget airline Jambojet has announced that it has partnered with fintech company, Cellulant, to offer 1,100 customers with discount vouchers worth Ksh. 1,000.

The partnership with Cellulant, who are providing a one-stop payments platform, is part of the ongoing Now Travel Ready campaign by the airline. The campaign is aimed at encouraging domestic travellers to explore Kenya after domestic flights resumed in July 2020.

The discount vouchers will be available from 11th November 2020 to 11th December 2020 and 40 vouchers will be given away to customers every day. The link to the voucher numbers will be published on the airline’s Social Media accounts everyday. Customers should watch out for the link, get the discount voucher and then apply it to the payment section as they are booking their flight.

“As a customer-centric airline, we continuously look for innovative ways that add value, as we endeavor to constantly improve the customer experience. The discount vouchers will allow our customers save money on their travel expenses as the industry continues with the COVID-19 recovery process,” said Titus Oboogi, Head of Sales & Marketing, Jambojet.

Jambojet has resumed operations to all its domestic destinations namely Mombasa, Eldoret, Kisumu, Malindi and Ukunda (Diani), from its hub in Nairobi. Jambojet also flies regionally to Kigali, Rwanda and Entebbe, Uganda but those flights have not resumed yet.

The airline recently launched direct flights from Mombasa to Eldoret and Kisumu. They have also introduced charter flights that will enable customers to lease their aircraft to fly to their destination of choice.

