JamboJet has launched charter services in a move that is expected to address emerging consumer needs and also boost its revenue stream.

According to the airline, this is part of the airline’s strategy to diversify its product offering to supplement the scheduled operations. They are targeting businesspeople, families, groups that may be attending social events such as weddings, corporates, missions and humanitarian bodies with operations outside of major towns to take up the charter operations. The charter can accommodate up to 78 passengers per flight depending on the route.

Jambojet acting Managing Director Karanja Ndegwa, had this to say, “Due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen a shift in consumer needs. Consumers now, more than ever, want privacy, convenience and their safety and well-being assured. As an airline, we pride ourselves in being customer centric, thus the introduction of this non-scheduled service.”