Infinix is rumoured to be planning to launch a new smartphone in the Note series, that is the Note 8. The phone will be targeting the mid-to-high end market segment.

According to reports, the phone is powered by a high-performance MediaTek chipset which makes it incredibly fast and ensures that the phone provides a comprehensive strong and smooth all-round performance. Gamers and those who would like to get creative in the photo or video production are also covered, as such if you are into such, this is the phone for you.

Apparently, it will also come with a fast charging, big battery with long endurance coupled with power marathon tech embedded in the device to keep the phone going for hours on end. This is meant to ensure uninterrupted performance while on the go. This phone is expected to appeal to users who want the better things in life, where a fast, reliable and uninterrupted mobile experience is something that is non-negotiable.

So, ensure to stay tuned for more updates on the NOTE 8 features as well as its upcoming launch.