Video on demand service, Showmax, has a wide array of content for its customers that includes both local and international TV shows and movies. It also has live sports, documentaries and various shows for kids.

Customers can be able to binge on movies, local and international series and kids shows such as Selina, Sol Family, Kina, Power, Lovecraft Country, Njoro wa Uba and Siren.

Showmax offers various packages for its customers. Showmax Mobile costs Ksh 380 per month while Showmax Standard costs Ksh. 760 per month.

Kenyans who sign up and choose to pay for Showmax with Safaricom M-Pesa qualify for a special 50% discount. They can either choose the Showmax standard plan and enjoy hours of entertainment on up to five devices, or Showmax mobile, which allows them to watch all the same content on one mobile device.

How to pay for Showmax with Safaricom M-Pesa

Sign up or sign in to your Showmax account.

Once logged in, hover over your profile name at the top-right corner of the website.

Select My Account from the drop-down menu.

Select Manage Subscription and choose your subscription.

Select Safaricom M-Pesa as your payment method. Then choose the length of your subscription (1, 3 or 6 months).

Enter your mobile number and hit Submit.

A prompt will be sent to your phone to enter your Safaricom M-Pesa pin and process the payment.

Using the mobile package, customers are able to stream video content on Showmax, through smartphones and tablets. With the standard package, customers are able to access video content on Showmax on all platforms including web, Android app, iOS app, Smart TV apps among others.