Since the Camon series of phones was launched in the Kenyan market, they have come to be identified as a camera first phone. Essentially, the camera is the main selling point of the phone and the guys at Tecno have not disappointed their loyal fans as they have upped their game with every release.

As such, it came as no surprise that they have started winning awards due to their research and development in matters photography. These guys won an the championship award at the Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition (CVPR) 2020 for the Dark Complexion Portrait Segmentation Challenge.

With this in mind, I have to say that I had high expectations for the cameras on this phone. I can gladly report that I was not disappointed because the cameras met and exceeded my expectations.

The camera set up includes a dual selfie camera that comes with 48MP main camera and a 8MP ultrawide sensor for those group selfies and on the back there is a Quad-AI camera setup comprised of a 64MP primary camera, 8MP ultrawide, a 2MP dedicated video camera and a 2MP depth sensor.

Rear Camera

The cameras produce solid dynamic range and details, even under low light conditions thanks to their new technology named Tecno AI Vision Optimization Solution (TAIVOS™). It has made the images clearer and has essentially made night time photography better.

Here are some of the photos that I took;

Ultrawide Shot Macro Shot Macro Shot Night Shot Night Shot

When it comes to videos, the cameras can shoot at 4K ensuring that you have very crisp videos. In low light conditions, the phone has an Ultra Night Video-shoot mode which enables users to get a brighter video shooting experience.

Selfie Camera

The selfie cameras come punched in the display on the left. They pack an impressive 48 primary camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a second 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

The 8MP ultrawide camera enables the phone to switch automatically to group mode in the event that one is taking a group selfie something which I found to be interesting. Overall, the selfies are sharp and detailed which I loved in as much as I am not much of a selfies person.

Here are some selfies I took with the phone.