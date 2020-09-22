Shares

Equity Afia, the medical franchise of Equity Group Foundation (EGF), has opened three new medical centres in Kitengela, Ngong and along the Eastern Bypass.

In Kitengela, the clinic is located at the Maasai Discovery Building while in Ngong it is located at the Ngong Heights building. On the Eastern Bypass, the clinic can be found at the Premier Northpark Mall. With the opening of these three clinics, the Equity Afia outreach footprint has reached 23 centres nationally.

The three new medical centres are fully-fledged multi-speciality centres offering outpatient medical care services such as general consultation, specialised clinics, dental, optical, dermatological, paediatric and nutrition services, among others and are supported by ultra-modern laboratories and in-house pharmacies that stock quality, generic and branded drugs.

Equity Afia is an initiative under the Equity Group Foundation that is using franchising principles to train and monitor a network of medical entrepreneurs, who are qualified alumni of the Equity Leaders Program (ELP). The main goal is to ensure the sustained improvement of the health and well-being of Kenyans by increasing access to and utilization of quality, affordable and standardized healthcare.

Equity Group Foundation Executive Director Reuben Mbindu, had this to say, “As EGF, we are pleased to see alumni of the Equity Leaders Program (ELP) who pursued medical courses in universities and practiced medicine grow to become medical entrepreneurs driven by the sole purpose of increasing Kenyans’ access to quality and affordable healthcare services.”