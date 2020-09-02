Shares

Smartphone manufacturer realme has announced that its realme 6 smartphone is now officially available for sale in Kenya at Ksh. 29,999.

The smartphone officially goes on sale today 2nd September and is available for sale on Jumia and other offline retail stores. Customers who buy the realme 6 will also receive a free realme Band that retails at Ksh. 2,999.

The realme6 was launched alongside the entry level realme C11 which went on sale on Jumia and other offline retail stores on 28th August for Ksh. 9,999. They also launched the realme Band on the same date which is available at Ksh. 2,999.

The realme 6 runs on Android 10 OS plus Realme UI and comes with Mediatek MT6785 Helio G90T processor, 6.5 inch screen, 128 GB internal storage and 8 GB RAM. It also comes with a Quad main camera set up (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) and a large 4300 mAh battery with fast charging.

The realme officially launched in the Kenyan market in August with the launch of the Triple Camera realme C3 which retails at Ksh. 14,000.

realme 6 specifications

Dimensions: 6.38 x 2.94 x 0.35 inches

Weight: 191 grams

SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Screen: 6.5 inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen

OS: Android 10, Realme UI

Chipset: Mediatek MT6785 Helio G90T (12 nm)

CPU: Octa-core (2×2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)

GPU: Mali-G76 MC4

Internal storage: 128GB

RAM: 8GB

Main camera: Quad camera set up

64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.72″, 0.8µm, PDAF

8 MP, f/2.3, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)

2 MP B/W, f/2.4, (depth)

Selfie camera: 16 Megapixel

Battery: Li-Po 4300 mAh, non-removable battery with fast charging 30W

Colours: Comet Blue, Comet White