92 scholars from the Equity Leadership Program (ELP) have been admitted to 43 Global universities making it the largest single year cohort for the program.

The scholars comprise of Wings to Fly alumni beneficiaries as well as those who topped the 2019 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examination in their respective sub counties. The forty three institutions are across five continents in different countries. They include the United States of America (USA), Canada, Germany, Hungary, Turkey, Costa Rica, the United Kingdom (UK), United Arab Emirates (UAE), Ghana, Mauritius, Rwanda and South Africa.

This year’s admission makes it the largest single year cohort and the total number of scholars who have so far gained admission to global universities under the Equity Leaders Program is 633. The global scholars will benefit from undergraduate scholarships valued at over USD 18M (slightly over Ksh. 2 billion). They will also receive a stipend of Ksh. 16 million to facilitate their preparation and travel to their host countries.

Commenting on the admissions when releasing the Ksh. 16 million for air tickets, Equity Group Foundation (EGF) Executive Chairman, Dr. James Mwangi noted that despite the prevailing global pandemic, EGF through its Education and Leadership Development pillar has been able to coach and mentor bright, promising youth, to deliver the highest single year admissions and scholarship for airlift in search for higher education.

“We are proud of our ELP scholars for the hard work that they have put into this. Their dedication, consistency and perseverance has seen them gain admission into some of the best institutions of higher learning in the world including the Ivy League Universities.”

Of the 92, 19 scholars have been admitted to Ivy League Universities in the United States including Yale (2), Harvard (4), University of Pennsylvania (3), Princeton (3), Cornell (1), Dartmouth (2), Columbia (2) and Brown (2).

ELP provides a paid internship to top performing secondary school scholars including Wings to Fly alumni beneficiaries. The program aims to educate and provide mentorship and exposure to Kenyan youth.

Maxwell Ojiambo, a Wings to Fly alumnus and an ELP scholar who is set to join Stanford University to pursue Electrical Engineering said, “My experience in Wings to Fly and ELP has taught me that tough times don’t last forever. Equity took a chance on me and they turned me into a promising young man with big dreams and a great vision for the future. I am truly grateful for the experience.”

Since inception in 1998, ELP has supported 6,713 paid internships by Equity Bank at a cost of approximately Ksh. 3 billion. Of these, 633 have been coached and mentored to secure admission and scholarship to enable their transition to to global universities while the majority study locally in leading universities. 33% of the ELP interns are continuing scholars, while 67% have graduated from various institutions and continued to become productive members in community building. The first ELP scholar, Samuel Kirubi, has since scaled up in his professional career to become the Managing Director of Equity Bank Uganda.

Equity Leadership Program 2020 scholars by country

Region Country Count Percentage 1 Africa Mauritius 19 21% 2 Ghana 4 4% 3 Rwanda 3 3% 4 South Africa (SA) 1 1% 5 Europe Hungary 8 9% 6 Germany 1 1% 7 Turkey 1 1% 8 United Kingdom (UK) 1 1% 9 Middle East United Arab Emirates (UAE) 1 1% 10 North America United States of America (USA) 51 56% 11 Canada 1 1% 12 South America Costa Rica 1 1% Total 92 100%

Equity Leadership Program 2020 scholars

No Student Name High School Attended Name of University/College Admitted to Country 1 Abel Abong Ariko Moi High School Kabarak Northwestern University USA 2 Alison Jelagat Keitany Alliance Girls High School Stanford University USA 3 Allan Kimathi Gikonyo Moi High School Kabarak Princeton University USA 4 Allan Kiprono Kipkorir Moi High School Kabarak University of Bristol UK 5 Allan Nyaanga Manono Alliance Boys High School University of Debrecen Hungary 6 Alphania Wanjira Muthee Starehe Girls Centre Harvard University USA 7 Amina Ali Hussein Pangani Girls High School Bowdoin College USA 8 Anicet Dushime Wa Mungu Nakuru Boys High School Stanford University USA 9 Ann Kinanu Nkuene Girls High School African Leadership University (ALU) Mauritius 10 Benson King’ori Mugure Njumbi High School African Leadership University (ALU) Mauritius 11 Benson Mwanthi Kathini Lenana School African Leadership University (ALU) Mauritius

12 Bill Omole Otieno Kericho Boys High School University of Debrecen Hungary 13 Brian Kipchumba Kapsabet Boys High School African Leadership University (ALU) Mauritius 14 Byrone Omondi Rusana Maseno School Budapest University of Technology and Economics Hungary 15 Cedella Ijai Odiara Kenya High School Hillsdale College USA 16 Charles Munga Muiruri Starehe Boys Centre Earth University Costa Rica 17 Christine Mel Alliance Girls High School Brown University USA 18 Christine Nasieku Lekishon Asumbi Girls High School University of Wisconsin – Madison USA 19 Christine Njeri Mwangi Alliance Girls High School Yale University USA 20 Collins Munene Kariuki Nyeri High School Pomona College USA 21 Cynthia Adhiambo Otieno Alliance Girls High School University of Pennsylvania USA 22 Cynthia Njoki Gichuki Bishop Gatimu Ngandu Girls African Leadership University (ALU) Mauritius 23 Dancan Ochieng Odira Agoro Sare High School African Leadership University (ALU) Mauritius 24 Danvick Muli Mbondo Alliance Boys High School African Leadership University (ALU) Mauritius 25 David Njoroge Alliance Boys High School Amherst College USA 26 Dennis Kamakei Yiallie Tenwek High School Haverford College USA 27 Dennis Mwai Kimiri Mangu High School Budapest University of Technology and Economics Hungary 28 Diana Adhiambo Omondi Buru Buru Girls Secondary African Leadership University (ALU) Mauritius 29 Edwin Otieno Ouko Light Academy Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) USA 30 Emmanuel Kipngetich Alliance Boys High School Columbia University USA 31 Faith Uchi Murima Kenya High School University of Pennsylvania USA 32 Frankline Misango Oyolo Kapsabet Boys High School African Leadership University (ALU) Mauritius 33 Frederick Kiarie Njoki Nakuru Boys High School Ashesi University Ghana 34 Gachomba Mwangi Moi High School Kabarak METU Turkey 35 Galgallo Tadicha Diba Miathene Boys Williams College USA 36 Ian Kiplagat Kapsabet Boys High School Dartmouth University USA 37 Ian Mwangi Kamweru Moi High School Kabarak Amherst College USA 38 Irine Juliet Otieno Pangani Girls High School Yale University USA 39 Jackline Wambui Gathoni Moi High School Kabarak Dartmouth University USA 40 Jadis Azade Aganda Alliance Girls High School Ashesi University Ghana 41 James Kagiri Kihato Muranga Secondary School African Leadership University (ALU) Mauritius 42 James Kaluna Maseno School Johns Hopkins University USA 43 James Kibe Mwathi Meru School African Leadership University (ALU) Mauritius 44 Jane Waithira Starehe Girls Centre African Leadership University (ALU) Mauritius 45 Janester Kerubo Pangani Girls High School Smith College USA 46 Jasper Ombura Ochieng Maranda Boys High School University of British Columbia Canada 47 Joan Nekoye Omukaga Booker Academy Brown University USA 48 Joram Arita Bosire Alliance Boys High School Vassar College USA