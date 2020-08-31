92 scholars from the Equity Leadership Program (ELP) have been admitted to 43 Global universities making it the largest single year cohort for the program.
The scholars comprise of Wings to Fly alumni beneficiaries as well as those who topped the 2019 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examination in their respective sub counties. The forty three institutions are across five continents in different countries. They include the United States of America (USA), Canada, Germany, Hungary, Turkey, Costa Rica, the United Kingdom (UK), United Arab Emirates (UAE), Ghana, Mauritius, Rwanda and South Africa.
This year’s admission makes it the largest single year cohort and the total number of scholars who have so far gained admission to global universities under the Equity Leaders Program is 633. The global scholars will benefit from undergraduate scholarships valued at over USD 18M (slightly over Ksh. 2 billion). They will also receive a stipend of Ksh. 16 million to facilitate their preparation and travel to their host countries.
Commenting on the admissions when releasing the Ksh. 16 million for air tickets, Equity Group Foundation (EGF) Executive Chairman, Dr. James Mwangi noted that despite the prevailing global pandemic, EGF through its Education and Leadership Development pillar has been able to coach and mentor bright, promising youth, to deliver the highest single year admissions and scholarship for airlift in search for higher education.
“We are proud of our ELP scholars for the hard work that they have put into this. Their dedication, consistency and perseverance has seen them gain admission into some of the best institutions of higher learning in the world including the Ivy League Universities.”
Of the 92, 19 scholars have been admitted to Ivy League Universities in the United States including Yale (2), Harvard (4), University of Pennsylvania (3), Princeton (3), Cornell (1), Dartmouth (2), Columbia (2) and Brown (2).
ELP provides a paid internship to top performing secondary school scholars including Wings to Fly alumni beneficiaries. The program aims to educate and provide mentorship and exposure to Kenyan youth.
Maxwell Ojiambo, a Wings to Fly alumnus and an ELP scholar who is set to join Stanford University to pursue Electrical Engineering said, “My experience in Wings to Fly and ELP has taught me that tough times don’t last forever. Equity took a chance on me and they turned me into a promising young man with big dreams and a great vision for the future. I am truly grateful for the experience.”
Since inception in 1998, ELP has supported 6,713 paid internships by Equity Bank at a cost of approximately Ksh. 3 billion. Of these, 633 have been coached and mentored to secure admission and scholarship to enable their transition to to global universities while the majority study locally in leading universities. 33% of the ELP interns are continuing scholars, while 67% have graduated from various institutions and continued to become productive members in community building. The first ELP scholar, Samuel Kirubi, has since scaled up in his professional career to become the Managing Director of Equity Bank Uganda.
Equity Leadership Program 2020 scholars by country
|Region
|Country
|Count
|Percentage
|1
|Africa
|Mauritius
|19
|21%
|2
|Ghana
|4
|4%
|3
|Rwanda
|3
|3%
|4
|South Africa (SA)
|1
|1%
|5
|Europe
|Hungary
|8
|9%
|6
|Germany
|1
|1%
|7
|Turkey
|1
|1%
|8
|United Kingdom (UK)
|1
|1%
|9
|Middle East
|United Arab Emirates (UAE)
|1
|1%
|10
|North America
|United States of America (USA)
|51
|56%
|11
|Canada
|1
|1%
|12
|South America
|Costa Rica
|1
|1%
|Total
|92
|100%
Equity Leadership Program 2020 scholars
|No
|Student Name
|High School Attended
|Name of University/College Admitted to
|Country
|1
|Abel Abong Ariko
|Moi High School Kabarak
|Northwestern University
|USA
|2
|Alison Jelagat Keitany
|Alliance Girls High School
|Stanford University
|USA
|3
|Allan Kimathi Gikonyo
|Moi High School Kabarak
|Princeton University
|USA
|4
|Allan Kiprono Kipkorir
|Moi High School Kabarak
|University of Bristol
|UK
|5
|Allan Nyaanga Manono
|Alliance Boys High School
|University of Debrecen
|Hungary
|6
|Alphania Wanjira Muthee
|Starehe Girls Centre
|Harvard University
|USA
|7
|Amina Ali Hussein
|Pangani Girls High School
|Bowdoin College
|USA
|8
|Anicet Dushime Wa Mungu
|Nakuru Boys High School
|Stanford University
|USA
|9
|Ann Kinanu
|Nkuene Girls High School
|African Leadership University (ALU)
|Mauritius
|10
|Benson King’ori Mugure
|Njumbi High School
|African Leadership University (ALU)
|Mauritius
|11
|Benson Mwanthi Kathini
|Lenana School
|African Leadership University (ALU)
|Mauritius
|12
|Bill Omole Otieno
|Kericho Boys High School
|University of Debrecen
|Hungary
|13
|Brian Kipchumba
|Kapsabet Boys High School
|African Leadership University (ALU)
|Mauritius
|14
|Byrone Omondi Rusana
|Maseno School
|Budapest University of Technology and Economics
|Hungary
|15
|Cedella Ijai Odiara
|Kenya High School
|Hillsdale College
|USA
|16
|Charles Munga Muiruri
|Starehe Boys Centre
|Earth University
|Costa Rica
|17
|Christine Mel
|Alliance Girls High School
|Brown University
|USA
|18
|Christine Nasieku Lekishon
|Asumbi Girls High School
|University of Wisconsin – Madison
|USA
|19
|Christine Njeri Mwangi
|Alliance Girls High School
|Yale University
|USA
|20
|Collins Munene Kariuki
|Nyeri High School
|Pomona College
|USA
|21
|Cynthia Adhiambo Otieno
|Alliance Girls High School
|University of Pennsylvania
|USA
|22
|Cynthia Njoki Gichuki
|Bishop Gatimu Ngandu
Girls
|African Leadership University (ALU)
|Mauritius
|23
|Dancan Ochieng Odira
|Agoro Sare High School
|African Leadership University (ALU)
|Mauritius
|24
|Danvick Muli Mbondo
|Alliance Boys High School
|African Leadership University (ALU)
|Mauritius
|25
|David Njoroge
|Alliance Boys High School
|Amherst College
|USA
|26
|Dennis Kamakei Yiallie
|Tenwek High School
|Haverford College
|USA
|27
|Dennis Mwai Kimiri
|Mangu High School
|Budapest University of Technology and Economics
|Hungary
|28
|Diana Adhiambo Omondi
|Buru Buru Girls Secondary
|African Leadership University (ALU)
|Mauritius
|29
|Edwin Otieno Ouko
|Light Academy
|Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
|USA
|30
|Emmanuel Kipngetich
|Alliance Boys High School
|Columbia University
|USA
|31
|Faith Uchi Murima
|Kenya High School
|University of Pennsylvania
|USA
|32
|Frankline Misango Oyolo
|Kapsabet Boys High School
|African Leadership University (ALU)
|Mauritius
|33
|Frederick Kiarie Njoki
|Nakuru Boys High School
|Ashesi University
|Ghana
|34
|Gachomba Mwangi
|Moi High School Kabarak
|METU
|Turkey
|35
|Galgallo Tadicha Diba
|Miathene Boys
|Williams College
|USA
|36
|Ian Kiplagat
|Kapsabet Boys High School
|Dartmouth University
|USA
|37
|Ian Mwangi Kamweru
|Moi High School Kabarak
|Amherst College
|USA
|38
|Irine Juliet Otieno
|Pangani Girls High School
|Yale University
|USA
|39
|Jackline Wambui Gathoni
|Moi High School Kabarak
|Dartmouth University
|USA
|40
|Jadis Azade Aganda
|Alliance Girls High School
|Ashesi University
|Ghana
|41
|James Kagiri Kihato
|Muranga Secondary School
|African Leadership University (ALU)
|Mauritius
|42
|James Kaluna
|Maseno School
|Johns Hopkins University
|USA
|43
|James Kibe Mwathi
|Meru School
|African Leadership University (ALU)
|Mauritius
|44
|Jane Waithira
|Starehe Girls Centre
|African Leadership University (ALU)
|Mauritius
|45
|Janester Kerubo
|Pangani Girls High School
|Smith College
|USA
|46
|Jasper Ombura Ochieng
|Maranda Boys High School
|University of British Columbia
|Canada
|47
|Joan Nekoye Omukaga
|Booker Academy
|Brown University
|USA
|48
|Joram Arita Bosire
|Alliance Boys High School
|Vassar College
|USA
|49
|Joshua Ochieng
|Maseno School
|Harvard University
|USA
|50
|Khabhar Abdi Duntow
|Kangaru School
|University of Debrecen
|Hungary
|51
|Lucia Mwanzia
|St. Francis Misyiani Secondary School
|Rhodes College
|USA
|52
|Lydia Chepkorir Masis
|Moi Girls Eldoret
|Swarthmore College
|USA
|53
|Lynda Wanza Mwema
|Precious Girls, Riruta
|Jacobs University, Bremen
|Germany
|54
|Macbeth Kwamboka
Matibe
|Alliance Girls High School
|Minerva Schools at KGI
|USA
|55
|Mark Saruni Koinet
|Lenana School
|African Leadership University (ALU)
|Rwanda
|56
|Martha Wangechi Njuguna
|Loreto Limuru
|Columbia University
|USA
|57
|Marthar Wanjiku Nderitu
|South Tetu Girls High School
|African Leadership University (ALU)
|Mauritius
|58
|Martin Thiga Wakaba
|Alliance Boys High School
|Cornell University
|USA
|59
|Maxwell Ojiambo Ojiambo
|Kanga Boys High School
|Stanford University
|USA
|60
|Mercy Chebet
|Moi Girls School Nairobi
|Ashesi University
|Ghana
|61
|Mercy Kerubo Omwoyo
|Alliance Girls High School
|Northwestern University
|USA
|62
|Mercy Moraa Nyamusi
|Alliance Girls High School
|African Leadership University (ALU)
|Rwanda
|63
|Michelle Jepkemboi Kyalo
|Kenya High School
|Vanderbilt University
|USA
|64
|Mike Ashiku Omamo
|Lenana School
|Bennington College
|USA
|65
|Mike Kiplangat
|Kapsabet Boys High School
|African Leadership University (ALU)
|Rwanda
|66
|Mukamani Onori Luchera
|Moi High School Kabarak
|Lafayette College
|USA
|67
|Naomy Chepngeno
|Saseta Girls
|Wesleyan University
|USA
|68
|Noel Dalmas Oduory
|Kapsabet Boys High School
|African Leadership University (ALU)
|Mauritius
|69
|Peter Kimanthi Nduswa
|Mully Childrens’ Family Ndalani High School
|University of Debrecen
|Hungary
|70
|Philip Barven Gurmakh
|Upperhill Boys High School
|Minerva Schools at KGI
|USA
|71
|Priscillah Nyaboke Oichoe
|Kipsigis Girls High School
|African Leadership University (ALU)
|Mauritius
|72
|Rachael Nyaguthie Mugendi
|Kenya High School
|Ashesi University
|Ghana
|73
|Reagan Musoka Wafula
|Musingu Boys High School
|African Leadership University (ALU)
|Mauritius
|74
|Richard Waweru Maina
|Nairobi School
|Minerva Schools at KGI
|USA
|75
|Robertson Muriithi
Waweru
|Nakuru Boys High School
|Duke University
|USA
|76
|Rose Gathoni Njuguna
|Pioneer Girls
|Minerva Schools at KGI
|USA
|77
|Roy Allan Ochieng Onyando
|Maranda Boys High School
|Harvard University
|USA
|78
|Russel Omondi Otieno
|Alliance Boys High School
|Pomona College
|USA
|79
|Ruth Kerubo Nyarindo
|Butere Girls High School
|African Leadership University (ALU)
|Mauritius
|80
|Samuel Ndichu Waithira
|Njiiri School
|Davidson College
|USA
|81
|Shalyn Moraa Nyakea
|Moi Girls School Nairobi
|Princeton University
|USA
|82
|Simon Mwaura Ngige
|Ndururumo High School
|African Leadership University (ALU)
|Mauritius
|83
|Sydney Karimi Kariuki
|St. Bhakita Bahati Girls
|University of Pennsylvania
|USA
|84
|Tevin Villa Singei
|Alliance Boys High School
|Princeton University
|USA
|85
|Trevor Pius Kasuku
|Nairobi School
|Vanderbilt University
|USA
|86
|Trevour John Jaoko
|Mangu High School
|University of Debrecen
|Hungary
|87
|Velma Adhiambo Anyona
|Daraja Academy
|University of Rochester
|USA
|88
|Veronica Wanjiku Mburu
|Senior Chief Koinange Girls High School
|African Leadership University (ALU)
|Mauritius
|89
|Vincent Cheruiyot
|Kericho Boys High School
|University of Debrecen
|Hungary
|90
|Wesley Monyenye Osogo
|Alliance Boys High School
|Harvard University
|USA
|91
|William Alubokho Ashioya
|Maseno School
|New York University – Abu Dhabi
|UAE
|92
|Nelly Fridah Atieno
Gwadi
|Nyamira Girls Secondary School
|Moscow Power Engineering Institute
|Russia