92 scholars from the Equity Leadership Program (ELP) have been admitted to 43 Global universities making it the largest single year cohort for the program.

The scholars comprise of Wings to Fly alumni beneficiaries as well as those who topped the 2019 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examination in their respective sub counties. The forty three institutions are across five continents in different countries. They include the United States of America (USA), Canada, Germany, Hungary, Turkey, Costa Rica, the United Kingdom (UK), United Arab Emirates (UAE), Ghana, Mauritius, Rwanda and South Africa.

This year’s admission makes it the largest single year cohort and the total number of scholars who have so far gained admission to global universities under the Equity Leaders Program is 633. The global scholars will benefit from undergraduate scholarships valued at over USD 18M (slightly over Ksh. 2 billion). They will also receive a stipend of Ksh. 16 million to facilitate their preparation and travel to their host countries.

Commenting on the admissions when releasing the Ksh. 16 million for air tickets, Equity Group Foundation (EGF) Executive Chairman, Dr. James Mwangi noted that despite the prevailing global pandemic, EGF through its Education and Leadership Development pillar has been able to coach and mentor bright, promising youth, to deliver the highest single year admissions and scholarship for airlift in search for higher education.

“We are proud of our ELP scholars for the hard work that they have put into this. Their dedication, consistency and perseverance has seen them gain admission into some of the best institutions of higher learning in the world including the Ivy League Universities.”

Of the 92, 19 scholars have been admitted to Ivy League Universities in the United States including Yale (2), Harvard (4), University of Pennsylvania (3), Princeton (3), Cornell (1), Dartmouth (2), Columbia (2) and Brown (2).

ELP provides a paid internship to top performing secondary school scholars including Wings to Fly alumni beneficiaries. The program aims to educate and provide mentorship and exposure to Kenyan youth.

Maxwell Ojiambo, a Wings to Fly alumnus and an ELP scholar who is set to join Stanford University to pursue Electrical Engineering said, “My experience in Wings to Fly and ELP has taught me that tough times don’t last forever. Equity took a chance on me and they turned me into a promising young man with big dreams and a great vision for the future. I am truly grateful for the experience.”

Since inception in 1998, ELP has supported 6,713 paid internships by Equity Bank at a cost of approximately Ksh. 3 billion. Of these, 633 have been coached and mentored to secure admission and scholarship to enable their transition to to global universities while the majority study locally in leading universities. 33% of the ELP interns are continuing scholars, while 67% have graduated from various institutions and continued to become productive members in community building. The first ELP scholar, Samuel Kirubi, has since scaled up in his professional career to become the Managing Director of Equity Bank Uganda.

Equity Leadership Program 2020 scholars by country

  Region Country Count Percentage
1 Africa Mauritius 19 21%
2 Ghana 4 4%
3 Rwanda 3 3%
4 South Africa (SA) 1 1%
5 Europe Hungary 8 9%
6 Germany 1 1%
7 Turkey 1 1%
8 United Kingdom (UK) 1 1%
9 Middle East United Arab Emirates (UAE) 1 1%
10 North America United States of America (USA) 51 56%
11 Canada 1 1%
12 South America Costa Rica 1 1%
Total 92 100%

Equity Leadership Program 2020 scholars

No Student Name High School Attended Name of University/College Admitted to Country
1 Abel Abong Ariko Moi High School Kabarak Northwestern University USA
2 Alison Jelagat Keitany Alliance Girls High School Stanford University USA
3 Allan Kimathi Gikonyo Moi High School Kabarak Princeton University USA
4 Allan Kiprono Kipkorir Moi High School Kabarak University of Bristol UK
5 Allan Nyaanga Manono Alliance Boys High School University of Debrecen Hungary
6 Alphania Wanjira Muthee Starehe Girls Centre Harvard University USA
7 Amina Ali Hussein Pangani Girls High School Bowdoin College USA
8 Anicet Dushime Wa Mungu Nakuru Boys High School Stanford University USA
9 Ann Kinanu Nkuene Girls High School African Leadership University (ALU) Mauritius
10 Benson King’ori Mugure Njumbi High School African Leadership University (ALU) Mauritius
11 Benson Mwanthi Kathini Lenana School African Leadership University (ALU) Mauritius
12 Bill Omole Otieno Kericho Boys High School University of Debrecen Hungary
13 Brian Kipchumba Kapsabet Boys High School African Leadership University (ALU) Mauritius
14 Byrone Omondi Rusana Maseno School Budapest University of Technology and Economics Hungary
15 Cedella Ijai Odiara Kenya High School Hillsdale College USA
16 Charles Munga Muiruri Starehe Boys Centre Earth University Costa Rica
17 Christine Mel Alliance Girls High School Brown University USA
18 Christine Nasieku Lekishon Asumbi Girls High School University of Wisconsin – Madison USA
19 Christine Njeri Mwangi Alliance Girls High School Yale University USA
20 Collins Munene Kariuki Nyeri High School Pomona College USA
21 Cynthia Adhiambo Otieno Alliance Girls High School University of Pennsylvania USA
22 Cynthia Njoki Gichuki Bishop Gatimu Ngandu

Girls

 African Leadership University (ALU) Mauritius
23 Dancan Ochieng Odira Agoro Sare High School African Leadership University (ALU) Mauritius
24 Danvick Muli Mbondo Alliance Boys High School African Leadership University (ALU) Mauritius
25 David  Njoroge Alliance Boys High School Amherst College USA
26 Dennis Kamakei Yiallie Tenwek High School Haverford College USA
27 Dennis Mwai Kimiri Mangu High School Budapest University of Technology and Economics Hungary
28 Diana Adhiambo Omondi Buru Buru Girls Secondary African Leadership University (ALU) Mauritius
29 Edwin Otieno Ouko Light Academy Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) USA
30 Emmanuel Kipngetich Alliance Boys High School Columbia University USA
31 Faith Uchi Murima Kenya High School University of Pennsylvania USA
32 Frankline Misango Oyolo Kapsabet Boys High School African Leadership University (ALU) Mauritius
33 Frederick Kiarie Njoki Nakuru Boys High School Ashesi University Ghana
34 Gachomba Mwangi Moi High School Kabarak METU Turkey
35 Galgallo Tadicha Diba Miathene Boys Williams College USA
36 Ian Kiplagat Kapsabet Boys High School Dartmouth University USA
37 Ian Mwangi Kamweru Moi High School Kabarak Amherst College USA
38 Irine Juliet Otieno Pangani Girls High School Yale University USA
39 Jackline Wambui Gathoni Moi High School Kabarak Dartmouth University USA
40 Jadis Azade Aganda Alliance Girls High School Ashesi University Ghana
41 James Kagiri Kihato Muranga Secondary School African Leadership University (ALU) Mauritius
42 James Kaluna Maseno School Johns Hopkins University USA
43 James Kibe Mwathi Meru School African Leadership University (ALU) Mauritius
44 Jane Waithira Starehe Girls Centre African Leadership University (ALU) Mauritius
45 Janester Kerubo Pangani Girls High School Smith College USA
46 Jasper Ombura Ochieng Maranda Boys High School University of British Columbia Canada
47 Joan Nekoye Omukaga Booker Academy Brown University USA
48 Joram Arita Bosire Alliance Boys High School Vassar College USA

 

49 Joshua Ochieng Maseno School Harvard University USA
50 Khabhar Abdi Duntow Kangaru School University of Debrecen Hungary
51 Lucia Mwanzia St. Francis Misyiani Secondary School Rhodes College USA
52 Lydia Chepkorir Masis Moi Girls Eldoret Swarthmore College USA
53 Lynda Wanza Mwema Precious Girls, Riruta Jacobs University, Bremen Germany
54 Macbeth Kwamboka

Matibe

 Alliance Girls High School Minerva Schools at KGI USA
55 Mark Saruni Koinet Lenana School African Leadership University (ALU) Rwanda
56 Martha Wangechi Njuguna Loreto Limuru Columbia University USA
57 Marthar Wanjiku Nderitu South Tetu Girls High School African Leadership University (ALU) Mauritius
58 Martin Thiga Wakaba Alliance Boys High School Cornell University USA
59 Maxwell Ojiambo Ojiambo Kanga Boys High School Stanford University USA
60 Mercy Chebet Moi Girls School Nairobi Ashesi University Ghana
61 Mercy Kerubo Omwoyo Alliance Girls High School Northwestern University USA
62 Mercy Moraa Nyamusi Alliance Girls High School African Leadership University (ALU) Rwanda
63 Michelle Jepkemboi Kyalo Kenya High School Vanderbilt University USA
64 Mike Ashiku Omamo Lenana School Bennington College USA
65 Mike Kiplangat Kapsabet Boys High School African Leadership University (ALU) Rwanda
66 Mukamani Onori Luchera Moi High School Kabarak Lafayette College USA
67 Naomy Chepngeno Saseta Girls Wesleyan University USA
68 Noel Dalmas Oduory Kapsabet Boys High School African Leadership University (ALU) Mauritius
69 Peter Kimanthi Nduswa Mully Childrens’ Family Ndalani High School University of Debrecen Hungary
70 Philip Barven Gurmakh Upperhill Boys High School Minerva Schools at KGI USA
71 Priscillah Nyaboke Oichoe Kipsigis Girls High School African Leadership University (ALU) Mauritius
72 Rachael Nyaguthie Mugendi Kenya High School Ashesi University Ghana
73 Reagan Musoka Wafula Musingu Boys High School African Leadership University (ALU) Mauritius
74 Richard Waweru  Maina Nairobi School Minerva Schools at KGI USA
75 Robertson Muriithi

Waweru

 Nakuru Boys High School Duke University USA
76 Rose Gathoni Njuguna Pioneer Girls Minerva Schools at KGI USA
77 Roy Allan Ochieng Onyando Maranda Boys High School Harvard University USA
78 Russel Omondi Otieno Alliance Boys High School Pomona College USA
79 Ruth Kerubo Nyarindo Butere Girls High School African Leadership University (ALU) Mauritius
80 Samuel Ndichu Waithira Njiiri School Davidson College USA
81 Shalyn Moraa Nyakea Moi Girls School Nairobi Princeton University USA
82 Simon Mwaura Ngige Ndururumo High School African Leadership University (ALU) Mauritius
83 Sydney Karimi Kariuki St. Bhakita Bahati Girls University of Pennsylvania USA
84 Tevin Villa Singei Alliance Boys High School Princeton University USA
85 Trevor Pius Kasuku Nairobi School Vanderbilt University USA
86 Trevour John Jaoko Mangu High School University of Debrecen Hungary
87 Velma Adhiambo Anyona Daraja Academy University of Rochester USA
88 Veronica Wanjiku Mburu Senior Chief Koinange Girls High School African Leadership University (ALU) Mauritius
89 Vincent Cheruiyot Kericho Boys High School University of Debrecen Hungary
90 Wesley Monyenye Osogo Alliance Boys High School Harvard University USA
91 William Alubokho Ashioya Maseno School New York University – Abu Dhabi UAE
92 Nelly Fridah Atieno

Gwadi

 Nyamira Girls Secondary School Moscow Power Engineering Institute Russia