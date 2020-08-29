Shares

It has been reported that Tecno will be releasing the lastest version of their Camon series that is the Camon 16 later on this year.

For the launch, Tecno will create a global AR experience. They have also held a number of online conferences around the world, several of which were the first online conference experience in local markets; such as the Nigeria TECNO CAMON 15 Online Launch Event which was the first online press conference for the mobile industry of African markets, thanks to the rapid development of ICT in the African continent.

The Camon series of phones has always been committed to the study of camera technology since it was launched. From earlier generations to the most recent launches of the CAMON series, consumers have enjoyed these continuous upgrades thanks to TECNO’s technical investments in smartphone camera technologies. As a continuation of this trend, the Camon 16 will feature a 64MP ultra quad back camera, which enables creating a masterpiece with each picture taken, as well as an unprecedented top-of-the-line 48MP dual front camera. These features will undoubtedly be beneficial for users, especially in today’s world where most memories and meaningful moments are captured using a smartphone camera.

If all the speculations are proven to be true, with such an amazing build-up of past events as well as the technological innovations rumored to feature in the CAMON 16, we can’t help but wonder what awesome experiences audiences can expect with the CAMON 16 AR launch.