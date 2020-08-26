Shares

Equity Bank Kenya has announced that it has set up a universal number that its employees will use to contact its customers and other stakeholders.

The universal number that Equity Bank will now use for all outbound communication is 0763 000 000 under Equitel’s main prefix 0763.

This measure is aimed at promoting safety measures when communicating to customers thereby giving them confidence to know when their bank is calling them. This will also help curb fraud that has been fairly common especially targeting Equity Bank customers.

Speaking on the universal number rollout, Equity Group Managing Director and CEO Dr James Mwangi said, “We have rolled out this number 0763 000 000 in our continued effort to improve customer experience. All our customers and stakeholders will easily now identify when their Bank is calling them whenever they see 0763 000 000 number displayed on their phone. Customers will continue to reach us through our 24 hours Contact Centre by calling 100 Call Centre number or 0763 063 000 Contact Centre number.”

Dr Mwangi also said that Equity has been continuously investing in secure platforms and capability to fortify relationship with customers. He pointed out that Equity obtained the prestigious global Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard 3.1 (PCI DSS 3.1) becoming the first bank in the country and one of the first banks in East Africa to do so. The certification affirms Equity’s adherence to international security standards related to the protection of customer information.

“We invite our customers to note this number so that going forward, they will easily identify us when we call. Since the number is for outgoing calls only, customers will still continue to call us through our contact centre numbers. We would also like to remind our customers that the Bank will never call to ask for confidential customer information on the call. Customers should therefore be very alert of any caller that asks for confidential information such as passwords or Pin Numbers. Such callers are fraudsters and customers should immediately discontinue such calls and report such a number to the nearest police station,” advised Dr Mwangi.

Equity Bank Kenya is the largest bank subsidiary of Equity Group Holdings Plc with a footprint of 184 branches, spread across the country and is supported by over 39,160 agents, 17,561 merchants and 400 ATMs. Equity Group Holdings Plc is a financial service holding company listed at the Nairobi Securities Exchange, Uganda Securities Exchange, and Rwanda Stock Exchange. In addition to Equity Bank Kenya, the Group has banking subsidiaries in, Rwanda, Uganda, South Sudan, Tanzania, DRC, and a Commercial Representative Office in Ethiopia. They have additional non-banking subsidiaries engaged in the provision of investment banking, custodial, insurance agency, philanthropy, consulting, and infrastructure services.