Smartphones have become such a big part of our lives that we can’t simply do without them. This has seen a good number of people constantly glued to the screens of their phones to get the latest info on social media, FOMO is real I tell you.

This attachment to our phones has brought about a predicament in that, as phones become bigger and more powerful with time, battery life has suffered. This is because, smartphones have many apps that consume a lot of power especially when streaming or playing games. As a result, walking around with chargers and power banks have become the norm which can be tedious more so if your phone battery is not up to par and you have to charge it after every few hours.

This has seen customers really look out for a phone that can be able to offer the best battery life possible. As such a phone battery that can be able to last all day under heavy usage is a definite plus for those who are heavy users.

The Tecno Pouvoir 4 which comes with a 6000mAh battery does not disappoint on this important aspect, here are my thoughts;

On moderate use, I was able to get a whopping 72 hours on this phone without having to recharge. This was this with the use of voice calls and Social Media apps such as Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Whatsapp.

On heavy usage which included gaming, Zoom, TikTok and a heavy call rotation, I was able to get about 36 hours which i was able to push to 2 days by using the battery saver option when the battery level got to 20%.

Battery saver conserves the battery by turning off various services that work in the background. These services really drain the battery and when they turned off, the battery savings are incredible. To activate it, just go to the quick settings menu at the top or on the battery lab in settings.

Other than the battery saver, the phone also comes with a few settings that one can use to extend the battery life. AI smart power saving that learns the usage of apps and restricts power consumption of rarely used apps. App power consumption management on the other hand is a feature that restricts backstage running mechanism of apps to ensure that they don’t consume power when not in use.

However, the only drawback is that the phone does not have a fast charging option which is understandable given that it is a budget phone. However, this means that you have to wait for about 3 and a half hours for it to finish charging, which can be annoying more so if you have a busy day. The best bet to leave it to charge overnight, the peeps at Tecno seem to have thought about this aspect as the phone automatically shuts down the charging feature when the battery is full meaning that you don’t have to worry about the battery getting damaged due to overcharging.

Conclusion

Over the years, smartphones have had such a bad reputation when it comes to battery life that a good number of peeps have taken to keeping a feature phone on the side just in case the smartphone battery dies unceremoniously. However, the Pouvoir 4 offers the best in both worlds that is an okay smartphone with good battery life. As such, at the price at which it is being offered, I would definitely recommend it for heavy users.