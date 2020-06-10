Shares

Picture this, you are out having a good time with your friends, obviously, you have used your phone extensively through the night to take videos and selfies. But, as we know all good things have to come to an end and it’s finally time to go home.

You bid your pals good night and take out your phone to hail a cab. It soon hits you that your phone has run out of juice and it unceremoniously dies on you even before you are able to hail a cab!!! Fortunately, one of your friends is still around and helps you hail a cab and you finally get home after a long night.

We have all gone through a similar scenario with our phones, shutting down just when we need them.

Thing is most high-end smartphones boast great specifications but for some reason are unable to deliver the full experience because their batteries simply fail them. As such battery life has become one of the key features that users look out for when making a phone purchase.

Being that good battery life is such a key feature of a good phone experience, the folks at Tecno Mobile have launched the Pouvoir 4. This phone features an enormous 6000mAh battery, capable of powering the phone for four days straight with just a single charge!! This basically means that on a single charge one can watch a movie that is 792 minutes long, play a game for a good 638 mins or Vlog in HD for 516 mins straight! How about that?

The Tecno Pouvoir 4 comes equipped with a 13MP AI Quad camera, plus two 2MP cameras and an AI lens at the rear, and 8MP dual flash camera at the front. It rocks a 7-inch HD+ Drop Display which will offer the best entertainment experience – be it gaming or videos. It features Tecno’s HI OS 6.0 which is built on Android Q. Sadly, the phone is yet to be launched in our market but according to Tecno it will be here soon.

Meanwhile as we wait for the Tecno Pouvoir 4 to get launched, here are 5 tips that can help you get the most from your phone battery;

Switch off vibration mode

Vibration mode comes in very handy when you are in a meeting, but if it is not needed switch it off. Research shows that vibration mode uses more battery power than ringtones. The sounds produced by ringtones are just very tiny vibrations in your smartphone’s speaker, but when you phone vibrates, it consumes more power.

Reduce your screen brightness

Dimming your screen will reduce your smartphone’s power consumption. If your screen is brightly lit up every couple of minutes you check your messages or emails, it will drain your battery life.

Shorten screen timeout

This is something we often don’t pay attention to. Once we are done using the phone, we usually tend to keep it aside without realizing that the screen remains lit after you finish interacting with it. Some of us do not have the habit of ‘locking’ the phone after we are done, hence keeping the timeout duration short will ensure that the phone doesn’t waste power when you’re not using it.

Kill all unnecessary apps

We often open one app after the other and do not bother to close them. They end up running in the background and this is one of the main reasons why battery life gets drained so quickly. So, as often as possible, shut down the apps that you don’t use.

Disable GPS or Location setting

Your smartphone usually has a GPS unit that sends and receives signals to and from satellites to determine your exact location. We use this feature to find places near us or to check travel distance. Apps use them too, so once you are done using location-based apps, close it or disable the feature – you will see a difference in the battery life.