Tecno Mobile has launched their latest phone the Pouvoir 4 into our market. The Pouvoir 4 features an enormous 6000mAh battery, capable of powering the phone for four days straight with just a single charge. It will retail at Ksh. 14,999.

The phone runs on the latest Android 10 Pie with the HiOS 6.0 on top of it. It comes with other features such as 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage which is expandable to up-to 128 GB via MicroSD card. It is powered by a Quad-core MediaTek processor.

For the display, the Pouvoir 4 rocks a 7 inches HD dot notch touchscreen which ensures you have more screen for media consumption. The Spark 5 comes with a quad AI camera setup at the back where you have a 13MP primary camera, 2MP depth camera, 2MP macro lens and an AI lens. The cameras give you different modes such as bokeh, portrait, AI HDR and AI scene detection. At the front there is a, 8MP selfie camera with LED flashlights which are hidden in the top bezel for those low light conditions.

The phone comes with a couple of features for gamers which features for gamers include a magic button that can be used as fire key in arcade/shooting games, a specific PUBG related Intelligent scheduling of system resources to ensure a high quality PUBG game experience and a Screen Off Gaming Mode that saves more than 50% of the power.

Dickson Ireri, East Africa Regional Training manager, had this to say, “Tecno Mobile fans in the local market love consuming video content on their smartphones and want great specs for gaming. As a brand founded on innovation and AI technologies, we are confident that the new Pouvoir 4 will appeal to our innovation focused consumers. With its impressive battery life, an excellent memory and processor that ensures zero lags and a smooth mobile experience, Pouvoir comes power-packed at an affordable price, giving users the best possible value for money.”

Tecno Pouvoir 4 specifications;