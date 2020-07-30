Shares

Portuguese car company Salvador Caetano Group has announced that it has invested Ksh. 350 million into its car business in the Kenyan market. The company has invested the funds in a one-stop automotive hub in Kenya.

The company offers distribution and retail of new vehicles and after-sales services. The after-sales services include after-sales care, i.e. spare parts and accessory sales and full valet services.

Salvador Caetano Group is the sole distributor and retailer of Hyundai and Renault Passenger vehicles in the Kenyan market. In Kenya, they are involved in the sale and distribution of car brands such as Hyundai which includes brands like Hyundai Santa Fe, Hyundai Tucson, Hyundai Creta, Hyundai Grand i10, Hyundai H1 Van and the Hyundai H100. They are also distributing Renault cars such as Renault Kwid, Renault Kwid Climber, Renault Triber, Renault Duster, Renault Kangoo and the Renault Koleos.

“We are pleased to bring a unique service experience to the automotive industry in Kenya. We provide high-end services to suit your unique automotive expectations, offering a surprise and delightful ownership experience. Our Automotive hub is a one-stop shop designed for quality, reliability and convenience. “ Strategically located alongside their service workshop, the showroom facilities will become a choice destination for prospects who want to join the world of Hyundai and/or Renault.

The company has also said that it is an advanced stage to locally assemble both Renault and Hyundai cars. They also have an education and training strategy focused around Hyundai and in strong collaboration with NITA (The National Industrial Training Authority), is set to launch in Q4 2020. It is aimed at developing skills for local talent and youth in the automotive technology sector.

Salvador Caetano Group (SCG) has over 70 years of history dedicated to industry and the automotive sector. It is headquartered in Portugal, and has a presence in more than 100 companies spread across Europe and Africa. The global presence is in 37 countries on 3 continents, selling over a 100 thousand vehicles annually, with over 7,000 employees.