Smartphone manufacturer vivo has announced that it has officially launched its newest smartphone, the vivo V19, in the Kenyan market.

The phone is now available on pre-order before officially going on sale on 8th July 2020. It will be available in Gleam Black and Sleek Silver colours and will retail at Ksh. 40,999. Customers can pre-order the vivo V19 at vivo retail centres.

According to the vivo Kenya CEO Arthur Xian “vivo is committed to innovating with the consumer in mind, and the V19 reflects our deep understanding of consumers’ needs. With industry-leading selfie technology, a beautiful design, and strong performance, V19 is perfect for young consumers who care about the camera and entertainment features. V19 is a trendsetting smartphone built to complement young consumers’ lifestyles. Uniquely designed with a dual front camera that offers significant advantages for selfie lovers over other smartphones in its class, V19 is a breakthrough for the Kenyan market.”

The vivo V19 runs on Android 10 coupled with vivo’s own Funtouch 10. It also comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor and Adreno 616 GPU and a large 4500mAh battery which comes coupled with Dual-Engine Fast Charging capability.

vivo V19 comes with an L-shaped quad rear camera with a LED flash and a dual punch selfie camera. The rear quad camera includes a 48MP primary camera, 8MP super wide-angle camera, 2MP macro camera, and 2MP Bokeh camera. The selfie camera comes with 32MP and 8MP cameras.

vivo V19 specifications

Dimensions: 6.28 x 2.95 x 0.33 inches

Weight: 186.5 grams

Build: Glass front, glass back, plastic frame

SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Screen: 6.44 inch Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors

OS: Android 10, Funtouch 10.0

Chipset: Qualcomm SDM712 Snapdragon 712 (10 nm)

CPU: Octa-core (2×2.3 GHz Kryo 360 Gold & 6×1.7 GHz Kryo 360 Silver)

GPU: Adreno 616

Internal storage: 128 GB

RAM: 8 GB

Main camera: Quad camera setup

48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8µm, PDAF

8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)

Selfie camera: Dual setup

32 MP, f/2.1, 23mm (wide), 1/2.8″, 0.8µm

8 MP, f/2.3, 17mm (ultrawide)

Battery: Non-removable Li-Po 4500 mAh battery

Colours: Gleam Black and Sleek Silver