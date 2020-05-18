Stanchart has contributed Ksh. 122 Million for the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic

Shares

Standard Chartered Kenya has contributed KSh. 122 Million towards fighting Covid-19 in Kenya . The funds will go directly to Red Cross and UNICEF programmes that are providing emergency relief to communities impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of the amount, a total of Ksh. 32 Million will be contributed to the Red Cross for the provision of urgent medical support such as the provision of primary and secondary health care, communication of protection measures, provision of personal protection equipment (PPE) for staff and volunteers, and the distribution of food and care packages for those impacted by COVID-19.

The remaining amount which is Ksh. 90 Million will go towards UNICEF for the immediate protection and education of vulnerable children such as the provision of remote education via TV, radio, online and mobile platforms. It will also be used for child protection measures, including alternative care arrangements and family tracing services for children separated from their families due to COVID-19, training of social workers to conduct home visits to vulnerable children for mental health support, and alternative care and protection services for children of parents or caregivers affected by COVID-19.

Kariuki Ngari, CEO Standard Chartered Bank Kenya, had this to say, “Our priority began with the wellbeing and protection of our staff, and followed by ensuring we are there for our clients and now our communities. Standard Chartered Kenya is proud to be able to contribute to COVID-19 emergency relief measures by making available these funds to Red Cross and UNICEF programmes that reach the most vulnerable people in our communities. By working with these organisations, we are able to support the delivery of rapid and effective emergency relief that aims to address some of the key challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic.”