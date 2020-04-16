Equity Afia opens two clinics in Kakamega and Meru

Shares

Equity Afia has opened two clinics in Kakamega and Meru Counties, bringing the total number of clinics within its franchise network to 15. The two medical centres are set to target a population of 3.4 million within the two counties.

In Kakamega, the Equity Afia medical centre is located at Walia Business Center, along the Kisumu-Kakamega Highway. Meru residents can find the Equity Afia medical centre along the Meru-Maua road, near Meru School towards Makutano.

The clinics offer general consultation services, specialized clinics like obstetrics and gynaecology, well-baby clinics, dental services, optical services, dermatological services, paediatric services and nutrition services among others and are supported by well-equipped laboratories and stocked pharmacies.

Currently, the franchise operates 15 medical centres in 7 counties and has plans to venture into other regions as the year progresses. In Nairobi County, the clinics are in Buruburu, Kayole, Kawangware, Kahawa West, Utawala, Embakasi and in CBD along Biashara Street. In Kiambu County, the clinics are in Kikuyu, Thika and Ruiru and Ongata Rongai, in Kajiado County. Outside Nairobi and its outskirts, Equity Afia has operational clinics in Nyeri, Nakuru, Kakamega and Meru Counties.

Equity Afia was established by Equity Group Foundation (EGF) to respond to the growing need for affordable quality healthcare for all Kenyans. It also provides a platform for alumni of the Equity Leaders Program (ELP), who are qualified health professionals to join the franchise and use their health expertise to transform lives and livelihoods of Kenyans through offering affordable, quality and accessible healthcare.

Equity Group Foundation Executive Director, Reuben Mbindu, had this to say, “We are keen on ensuring that all Kenyans enjoy access to quality medical outpatient and referral services. Our clinics are NHIF accredited and we also accept a large number of insurance cards as well as out of pocket payment. This diversity allows Kenyans from all walks of life to enjoy access to quality treatment with ease and at affordable costs.”