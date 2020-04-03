Google report shows that Kenyans are social distancing in the COVID-19 crisis

Shares

Google has released a new report dubbed Community Mobility Report which uses location data from its users to show where they are during the COVID-19 crisis.

COVID-19 has created a medical crisis all over the world including in Kenya. As of today, the disease has afflicted 122 people in Kenya with 4 deaths being recorded.

Experts have urged people to stay home during this crisis as social distancing has proved to be a great tool in the fight against the pandemic. Kenyans have been urged by Health Minister Mutahi Kagwe to stay home if they can.

Through Google Maps, the Community Mobility Reports by Google provide insights into what has changed in response to policies aimed at combating COVID-19. The reports chart movement trends over time by geography, across different categories of places such as retail and recreation, groceries and pharmacies, parks, transit stations, workplaces, and residential.

The Google data shows that Kenyans are largely staying at home which is a good sign. The only caveat to this report is that it is derived from Kenyans who have smartphones and have turned their location data. The report is below.