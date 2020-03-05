Stream the Arsenal vs West Ham United match on Showmax this weekend

Shares

Video on demand platform, Showmax, has been streaming live sports on their platform in Kenya since last year. This weekend, live sports on the platform include the Arsenal vs West Ham United game on Showmax on Saturday, 7 March at 17:50.

Arsenal have been doing well since the appointment of new head coach Mikel Arteta. They have recently racked up wins against Newcastle and Everton. West Ham was beaten by Man City and Liverpool recently but in their last match they beat Southampton. The two teams have had a tough season so this is going to be a tough match. For Arsenal, they have a chance to go up the table with a win after a week of upsets that saw Liverpool’s 44-game winning streak broken, and Leicester, Manchester United and Tottenham suffering defeats.

What else is there to stream on Showmax?

In addition to popular shows like Selina, Ma’Empress and Ambitions, Showmax also streams a wide variety of live sports, like selected English Premier League, LaLiga and Serie A matches, boxing, athletics, cricket and more.

Get 3 months of Showmax for the price of 1

Video on demand service, Showmax, is now offering its customers in Kenya a special offer to access video content on its platform. New and existing customers will get 2 months free access to the service when they pay for one month. This special offer ends on March 31st 2020.

